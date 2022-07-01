Seven teenagers, 40 charges and the alleged Hunter luxury car thefts

POLICE have charged seven teenagers with more than 40 offences in total after an investigation into luxury vehicle theft and police pursuits.
Port Stephens officers began the investigation. They will allege the youths used social media to co-ordinate, find the cars and livestream subsequent chases.
Advertisement
Search warrants in the Hunter Valley, Newcastle and Port Stephens-Hunter police districts on Thursday led officers to seize phones, clothes and e-scooters.
The teenagers were charged with more than 40 offences including drive recklessly or furiously and aggravated break and enter.
"Police will allege the seven youths committed offences relating to aggravated break, enter and steal offences including pursuits, receiving and other property offences across the Hunter basin," police said in a statement.
Anyone with information can contact Strike Force Baste investigators on 1800 333 000.
In other news:
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.