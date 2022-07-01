The Maitland Mercury
Flood alert: Melville Ford Bridge may close and detours put in place

Updated July 1 2022 - 7:05am, first published 6:43am
FLOOD ALERT: Maitland City Council may close Melville Ford Bridge at Aberglasslyn.

Lower Hunter SES and Maitland City Council are issuing warnings to Maitland residents to be prepared this weekend and into next week following the forecast of heavy rain and potential flooding across some parts of the city.

