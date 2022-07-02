The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Mustangs and Illawarra Hawks in top five showdown

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated July 2 2022 - 11:15pm, first published 10:44pm
Matthew Gray led the scoring with 19 points for Maitland on Saturday night.

The Maitland Mustangs can move clear in fourth spot with victory against the Illawarra Hawks in a top five NBL 1 East Men's showdown at the Maitland Federation Centre today from 3pm.

