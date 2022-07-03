Maitland Pickers can shift focus to Cessnock showdown after 28-16 win against Wyong

Matt Soper-Lawler produced his best game of the season as the Maitland Pickers lifted in the second half to run out 28-16 winners against Wyong.
"We were a little bit slow in the first half. We weren't bad but we lacked a little bit of intent about what we were doing," Pickers coach Matt Lantry said.
Advertisement
"We knew we needed to improve in the second half and in the simplest of terms we ran harder and tackled harder in the second half.
In other news:
"Once we had a bit more intent we found some easy metres and some decent tries."
Soper-Lawler ran in a double and was a clear best on the ground ahead of Sam Anderson who produced a bone-rattling performance in offence and defence.
"Matty Soper-Lawler was really good. He played probably his best game for the year, he was well and truly above everyone else on the field," Lantry said.
"The other one who was very good was Sam Anderson. He had a slow start, but after the 15 minute period some of the contact offensively and defensively were of the highest quality."
Lantry said the Pickers needed to improve further if they were to compete against the form team of the competition Cessnock who routed South Newcastle 42-16 at Cessnock Sportsground on Saturday.
"As a team it's now about starting to build for the end of the year. We were good against Lakes and good in patches on Saturday," he said.
"We need to improve again against a red-hot team in Cessnock next weekend coming.
"What they did to South Newcastle was impressive, but it's a very hard competition to read at the moment. Any team can win on its day.
"South were exceptional against Wyong last week and then to be rolled 42-16, Macquarie have been a bit like that as well. Teams are putting a couple of good performances in and then drop off in the third week.
"I think all teams are wanting to find some consistency.
"Cessnock are a very, very good team right across the park. We have a healthy respect for them and know they will be a fair challenge for us this weekend.
"The boys are very much aware of Cessnock's quality. Cessnock and Cessnock is always a big challenge."
Luke Fowler made his well-deserved first grade debut with the Pickers, who may be without Faitotoa Faitotoa who sprained his ankle.
Advertisement
Faitotoa will be tested during the week and regular fullback Dan Langbridge's return will also be monitored.
"Faitotoa is probably about 50-50 at this stage," Lantry said.
"Dan is close, whether we pick him for Cessnock is probably more up to him. It will depend on how he gets through training, but we are not going to risk him at all. I say he is probably still another week away."
The Maitland Pickers went down 18-14 to the Northern Hawks, but were 22-0 winners against the Hawks in under-19s.
After scoring in the opening minutes and leading for the first half hour, the Kurri Kurri Bulldogs were unable to keep The Entrance at bay and two quick tries saw the Tigers lead 12-4 at the break.
Advertisement
Back-to-back tries by the Tigers five minutes into the second half ended the game as a contest, but the Bulldogs refused to lay down and stiffened up in defence and conceded just one more try while running in a late four-pointer themselves for a 30-8 win to the Tigers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.