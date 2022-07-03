The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Pickers can shift focus to Cessnock showdown after 28-16 win against Wyong

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated July 3 2022 - 2:54am, first published 1:33am
DOUBLE: Matty Soper-Lawler scores the second of his double on Saturday. Picture: Smart Artist

Matt Soper-Lawler produced his best game of the season as the Maitland Pickers lifted in the second half to run out 28-16 winners against Wyong.

