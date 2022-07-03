The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Hunter Valley weather: Sydney evacuation orders as east coast low, flood warnings span Newcastle to Batemans Bay

By Sam Rigney and Aap
Updated July 3 2022 - 2:02am, first published 1:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WILD SURF: Swimmers take their chances in the Bogey Hole despite powerful surf on Saturday. Picture: Peter Lorimer

THE Hunter is on high alert for flash flooding on Sunday as the region is lashed with heavy rain as an east coast low that swamped Sydney heads north.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.