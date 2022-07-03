The Maitland Mercury
Muswellbrook's Beverly Farrell takes home The Levee's getaway prize

Updated July 3 2022 - 11:19pm, first published 11:02pm
WINNER: A Beverly Farrell has won The Levee's getaway package. Picture: Supplied.

Muswellbrook resident Beverley Farrell is the lucky winner of The Levee's latest giveaway and is driving away with a brand new 2022 Jayco Swift Camper from Jayco Newcastle.

