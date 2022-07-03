Muswellbrook resident Beverley Farrell is the lucky winner of The Levee's latest giveaway and is driving away with a brand new 2022 Jayco Swift Camper from Jayco Newcastle.
Mrs Farrell is a 'mad keen quilter, embroiderer and knitter', and said she picked up an entry form after buying some wool at So-Lo Prices.
Advertisement
"I have shopped there on a few occasions, and the lovely ladies helped enter me into the competition," she said.
"When I first heard that I had won, I thought it was a scam, but when it was explained fully, I was over the moon."
In the news:
A retired mother of two, grandmother of two and great grandmother of one, Mrs Farrell said the compact camper would 'help entice her, and her husband David, back out onto the open road'.
As well as the Jayco Swift Camper, the prize package, valued at $30,258, also includes two Jamis mountain bikes from the Bikesmith and Espresso Bar, two scooters from Skate Ape and essential travel accessories from Willows Home Traders.
Participating stores handed out over 25,000 entry forms, with the Farrell family being one of the thousands of entries received.
Maitland mayor Philip Penfold congratulated the Farrells and said it was 'great to see both the Family Getaway package and the One Day Sale encourage lots of spending in The Levee since entries opened in March'.
"More than 60 stores participated in this giveaway, making it one of the biggest competitions ever held at The Levee," he said.
"These incentives are a great way to promote buying local, putting money into the Maitland economy and the back pockets of reliable small business owners."
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.