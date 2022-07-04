Flood and severe weather warning issued for Maitland - river to peak this afternoon

The NSW State Emergency Service and Bureau of Meteorology have warned minor flooding is occurring in Maitland, likely to peak in the afternoon.
At 9.45am on Monday, July 4, the NSW SES recorded the Hunter River at Maitland (Belmore Bridge) was at 5.95 metres and rising with minor flooding.
It is likely to peak near seven metres at about 3pm.
Moderate flooding is also expected to occur at the Wollombi Brook at Bulga, which is currently at 3.19 metres.
The Bureau of Meteorology have a severe weather warning for heavy rainfall issued for Maitland, as well as a flood watch warning for the Hunter River and flood warning for Maitland.
Scott McLennan, public information officer at NSW SES said the SES has had 112 callouts to the Maitland local government area over the past 24 hours.
There have been 48 callouts to the Cessnock LGA and just under 500 to the Hunter region.
Mr McLennan said the SES are preparing for conditions to worsen with severe weather warnings for heavy rainfall and flash flooding in place.
The community can prepare to minimise the risk of being caught out by flooding or storms.
"Any loose items, tie those down; that includes trampolines, move cars out from under trees and put them in garages if possible, don't stand near trees and be mindful," Mr McLennan said.
"Be mindful that flash flooding is very likely and because everything is so wet, the wind is going to push trees over very quickly.
"Think 'do they really need to go out?', and have they got a plan if the power goes out?"
Mr McLennan said he knows it's school holidays, but community members should avoid unnecessary travel.
"Don't go near the rivers and don't play in floodwater," he said.
There is flooding occurring at Whittingham on the Golden Highway (Mitchell Line of Road) between New England Highway and Putty Road.
Never drive through floodwater.
People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding in Low-lying areas of Wollombi Brook Area should prepare for potential isolation and possible evacuation.
People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding should consider:
Visit www.ses.nsw.gov.au or www.bom.gov.au/nsw/ for the most up to date weather and emergency information.
Visit www.livetraffic.com.au for information on road closures.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
