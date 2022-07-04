The Maitland Mercury
Flood and severe weather warning issued for Maitland - river to peak this afternoon

By Chloe Coleman
Updated July 4 2022 - 2:34am, first published 1:18am
FLOOD WATCH: The river is rising around Maitland, Morpeth and Hinton.

The NSW State Emergency Service and Bureau of Meteorology have warned minor flooding is occurring in Maitland, likely to peak in the afternoon.

