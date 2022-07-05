One of the oldest bowling clubs in the state held its last drinks on Monday, July 4 after 120 years of bowls, dancing and good memories.
The bowling club has occupied its current clubhouse since the late 1950s, following relocation after the 1955 Maitland flood, and if the walls could talk they would have some great memories to share.
Members, staff, board members and friends gathered on Monday to say goodbye to the club and have one last drink, and there were big crowds over the weekend too.
Chairman of the Maitland Park Bowling Club board Terry Mills said he is not feeling well at all about the closure.
"It's a sad occasion, but there's nothing we can do a thing about it," he said.
Mr Mills was pouring beers on Monday until 9pm, serving some of the many groups who use the club for meetings.
"A lot of people are coming through telling us about their memories of the place," he said.
Mr Mills is one of the longest playing bowlers at the club, having been there for 27 years, and he certainly has some great memories of his own of "friendship, mateship and playing bowls".
Maitland Historical Society is taking on some of the smaller items from the club, and very soon the board will be digging up the time capsule which Mr Mills believes was planted for its 100th birthday.
Helen Stuckings, owner of Inspirations Hair Design, said she has been going to Maitland Park Bowling Club for her entire life.
She was the guest artist on Sunday, where there were about 200 people gathered to give the club a send off with a bang.
"It was absolutely packed, just supporting the club and trying to get ideas from the public on how we can keep it open," she said.
"It's in a great area where they've got the cricketers, netballers, hockey players, soccer, lots of sporting clubs that play in the area."
The club was giving away memorabilia and old photos to family members, and there was a great atmosphere with lots of singing and dancing.
"It was a very sad day, but we had a good time and we said we sent it out with a bang," Ms Stuckings said.
Over the years, Ms Stuckings has memories of birthday parties, sporting celebrations, engagement parties, weddings and her parents 50th wedding anniversary.
"It's such a shame," she said.
The club announced on Thursday, June 16 they would close due to continued financial struggles.
The Maitland Park venue is owned and leased out by Maitland City Council.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
