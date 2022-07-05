The Maitland Mercury
'A sad day' as Maitland Park Bowling Club closes its doors

CC
By Chloe Coleman
Updated July 5 2022 - 1:34am, first published 1:30am
MEMORIES: Maitland Park's No.5 Penant Winners, 1973. Back row: C. Procter, E. Threlfo, B. Watson, W. Potts. Second row: R. Brown, W. Ward, G. Olive, J. Lorenz, E. Bayliss, K. Montgomery. Front row: K. Watson, L. Brazier, N. Wood (manager), W. Morison (president), T. Cotterill, A. Potts.

One of the oldest bowling clubs in the state held its last drinks on Monday, July 4 after 120 years of bowls, dancing and good memories.

CC

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

