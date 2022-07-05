A spa appears to have been illegally dumped in Rutherford on Sunday night, sparking unhappy reactions from locals.
Pictures of the spa were posted to West Maitland Community Awareness Facebook group on Monday, where people commented they had seen it as early as 5pm on Sunday night.
Commenters labeled the act as 'disgusting' and 'disgraceful', condemning the irresponsible dumping.
Maitland City Council has confirmed this incident is being investigated by the Regional Illegal Dumping Squad.
A NSW Environment Protection Authority spokesperson said illegally dumped waste can pollute the environment and cost millions of dollars in taxpayer money each year to clean up.
"Dumping waste on the kerbside is illegal," they said.
"Anyone leaving waste on the kerbside without contacting their local council could be fined thousands of dollars."
The NSW EPA spokesperson advised members of the community to store unwanted goods safely until their next council collection.
People who witness illegal dumping can report it at www.ridonline.epa.nsw.gov.au or to Maitland City Council.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
