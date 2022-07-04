The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Coalfields teams make good start before state junior netball titles are washed out

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated July 4 2022 - 6:31am, first published 6:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Maitland's under-12 and under-13 teams were on track for top five finishes before the weekend's heavy rain forced the cancellation of the NSW Sate Junior Netball Championships at Penrith.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.