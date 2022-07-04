Damaging weather, Maitland road closures, flood warnings in place across Hunter

Weather warnings have been put in place for the Hunter region on Tuesday morning as strong winds and heavy rain sweep the east coast.
The Bureau of Meteorology recorded wind gusts up to 40km/h at Nobbys late on Monday night, while 86.6mm of rain fell at the Cooranbong weather station at Lake Macquarie between 9am on Monday and 7am on Tuesday.
Advertisement
The weather bureau has a severe weather warning in place for damaging winds and heavy rainfall for parts of the Hunter and coastal areas of Sydney, with a trough over the Central Coast predicted to cause possible flash-flooding and potential three-hourly rainfall totals between 40mm and 65mm.
Cessnock, Maitland, Dungog, Gosford, Sydney and Kulnura are among the locations that could be affected, the BoM said in its warning.
Maitland City Council has closed a number of roads across the city which have been inundated with water. For a full list of Maitland road closures can be found on council's website.
In other news:
A damaging surf warning is also in place for the Hunter, Sydney metropolitan and Illawarra districts.
A flood warning is in place for Wollombi Brook and the Lower Hunter River, with minor inundation possible at Singleton and Maitland on Tuesday afternoon after peaks were reached on Monday evening.
The river could get to a minor flood level of 10m at Singleton on Tuesday afternoon.
The BoM said major flooding was occurring at Wollombi Brook at Bulga on Tuesday morning and moderate flooding was taking place at Wollombi.
The Golden Highway was closed in both directions between the New England Highway and Range Road at Whittingham because of flooding on Tuesday morning.
The weather has caused the postponement of Stroud's brick and rolling pin throwing competition, which was due to be held this Saturday.
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.