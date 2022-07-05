Minor flooding at Maitland, roads under water as heavy rain persists

Minor flooding is occurring along the Lower Hunter River at Maitland, causing road closures at Testers Hollow, Louth Park, Melville and Lambs Valley.
The Hunter River at Maitland (Belmore Bridge) peaked at 7.09 metres at about 6pm Monday, July 4, and was at 6.07 metres and steady with minor flooding at 8.14am Tuesday.
The Bureau of Meteorology expects renewed rises from late Tuesday morning, with Belmore Bridge expected to reach 7 metres on Tuesday evening with minor flooding.
The Wollombi Brook may reach the major flood level (12.2 metres) on Tuesday afternoon.
Further rainfall is forecast for the remainder of Tuesday into Wednesday, which may cause further river level rises and prolonged flooding.
A severe weather warning for heavy rainfall is current for parts of the Hunter, including Maitland.
Road closures as of 11.15am Tuesday, July 5
The road is flooded and closed in both directions at Testers Hollow from Gillieston Heights to Cliftleigh.
Gullivers Lane, Louth Park is closed due to water on the road.
Melville Ford Bridge, Melville is closed due to water running over the bridge.
The intersection of Maitland Vale Road near the Luskintyre Road intersection, Lambs Valley, is closed due to water over the road.
Never drive through flood water.
Visit www.livetraffic.com.au for information on road closures.
Bridgette and Lucy Greaves from Tenambit have been tracking the Hunter River's height for the past three days, and said it has risen each day.
Lucy said the speed of the current was definitely faster today.
Bridgette's parents went through the 1955 flood and she has had a lifelong interest in the river and potential flooding, which has passed down to Lucy.
People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding should consider:
Visit www.ses.nsw.gov.au or www.bom.gov.au/nsw/ for the most up to date weather and emergency information.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately.
