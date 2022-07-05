The Maitland Mercury
Minor flooding at Maitland, roads under water as heavy rain persists

By Chloe Coleman, Michael Hartshorn
Updated July 5 2022 - 1:30am, first published 1:21am
STEADY: The Hunter River at Belmore Bridge at about 11am on Tuesday, July 5. It is at about 6.07 metres and steady. Picture: Michael Hartshorn.

Minor flooding is occurring along the Lower Hunter River at Maitland, causing road closures at Testers Hollow, Louth Park, Melville and Lambs Valley.

