Stunning fireworks display planned for Bar & BBQ Fest

Updated July 5 2022 - 1:56am, first published 1:55am
Fireworks spectacle planned for Bar & BBQ Fest

The Bar & BBQ Festival will be at Maitland Showground on July 16 and 17, promising an action packed weekend.

