Fireworks spectacle planned for Bar & BBQ Fest

The Bar & BBQ Festival will be at Maitland Showground on July 16 and 17, promising an action packed weekend.
There will be live music, BBQ cook offs, delicious food and drinks and plenty of family entertainment.
There will be a fireworks display on Saturday, July 16 from 5.30pm until about 5.37pm.
Hunter Events advise the community there will be noise, and to be mindful of pets.
Contact Amelie at Hunter Events on amelie@huntereventsgroup.com.au with any questions.
