Refraining from driving or walking through flood water.

Road closures and flood isolation may impact on work, family and educational commitments.

If your property is at risk of inundation, please raise movable items, such as furniture, as high as possible onto benches or tables, placing electrical items on top.

If you are advised by an emergency services officer to evacuate, please do so.

Securing outside belongings and before leaving; turn off the power, water and take essential medicines and clothes with you.