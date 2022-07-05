The NSW SES is advising the community to keep an eye out for warnings and advice, and to prepare to put their flood plan into action.
The NSW SES issued an update on their moderate flood bulletin for the lower Hunter River at 12.30pm on Tuesday, July 5.
They advised the Hunter River at Maitland (Belmore Bridge) is currently at 6.02 metres and steady with minor flooding, after peaking at 7.09 metres at about 6pm on Monday.
Renewed rises and continued minor flooding is expected during Tuesday afternoon, with the river at Belmore Bridge likely to reach about 7 metres on Tuesday evening.
Road closures
Never drive through flood water.
Visit www.livetraffic.com.au for information on road closures.
Tammy Garrett from the NSW SES said they are asking the community to continue to monitor for warnings and advice messages that are coming out form the SES.
"If they need to enact their flood plan to leave early then they need to do that, they need to continue to monitor conditions and enact their flood plan."
People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding should consider:
Visit www.ses.nsw.gov.au or www.bom.gov.au/nsw/ for the most up to date weather and emergency information.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
