What's on around Maitland this weekend; July 8, 9 and 10

LATEST SHOW
REPERTORY THEATRE
Catch Maitland Repertory Theatre's latest production, 'In The Next Room' this Friday and Saturday at 8pm, and Sunday at 2pm. Touching on some adult topics, this dramatic comedy is sure to entertain. Find out more at www.mymaitland.com.au/event/in-the-next-room-or-the-vibrator-play.
NIGHT TOUR
MAITLAND GAOL
A night tour of Maitland Gaol is a must for all residents and visitors alike. This Saturday night, make your way around the site under the glow of the eerie lighting as you are recounted stories about the changes that occurred in prisoner treatment throughout its 150 years of operation. www.mymaitland.com.au/event/150-years-under-lock-and-key-guided-night-tour.
GUIDED TOUR
MRAG
Want to learn more about the exhibitions on display at the Maitland Regional Art Gallery? Each Friday and Sunday, the gallery guides will lead a tour of current exhibitions and discuss selected artworks on display across the gallery. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/exhibition-highlights-weekly-guided-tours for more information.
STARGAZING
RIVERSIDE WALK
Join the Newcastle Astronomical Society from 6pm this Friday as they unpack their telescope and look to the skies during this evening of stargazing along the Riverside Walk in Central Maitland. Participating is free and no bookings are required, just roll up and enjoy.
FOR THE DIARY
BAR & BBQ FESTIVAL
Put next weekend's Bar & BBQ Festival at Maitland Showground in your calendar. Opening at 10am on July 16 and 17, it's set to be an entertaining weekend for the whole family. Watch the thrilling Aussie FMX or HotWheels stunt performances, eat delicious food and check out the market stalls.
Maitland Mercury
