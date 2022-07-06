You won't be able to toss out the cereal, porridge, toast - or whatever you usually have for breakfast - on Thursday and enjoy a Korean-inspired start to the day instead.
Flooding in the Maitland area this week has prompted the decision to postpone the breakfast event until Thursday, August 4.
Slow Food Earth Market Maitland chairwoman Amorelle Dempster said the wet weather had disrupted the plans.
She said the school holiday activities that were also scheduled to take place at the market had been cancelled as well. These are likely to go ahead during the next round of school holidays.
"It's unfortunate, we were all looking forward to this special breakfast, but it will still go ahead next month at the August 4 market and that will coincide with the earth market's fifth birthday, so that will still be a special event," Ms Dempster said.
"People will be able to come to that market and celebrate our birthday, enjoy some cake and have a free breakfast."
