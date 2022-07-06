UPDATE, THURSDAY 3PM
Maitland City Council has advised on their Facebook page there is heavy congestion both ways through central Maitland, and motorists should expect long delays.
They recommend against travel unless it's essential.
"If you are on the roads, please be aware of the large number of potholes that have opened up over the last few days and water over roads, which can be deceptively deep," they said.
"We've got priority teams out filling in some of the worst stretches of road across Maitland, with Mount Vincent Road and Wollombi Road the two big priorities for us.
"We're also aware of other roads that need urgent attention: Hausmann Drive and Government Road (Thornton), Metford Road and Morpeth Road, Denton Park Drive and Aberglasslyn Road, and multiple additional main roads, and we're doing our best to get as much done as possible."
Report damaged roads at mait.city/report-it.
Previously,
A 'massive' pothole on Buchanan Road saw about 15 cars lined up on the side of the road on Tuesday afternoon, hazard lights on in the pouring rain.
There were three potholes causing trouble, but one in particular was about two metres long.
Mechanic at Gormo's Mechanical, Rutherford Luke Collison was on his way back from a job in Newcastle when he saw the cars pulled over.
"When I was coming along the road I saw a lot of hazard lights and tail lights, and then saw about 15 cars pulled over with popped tyres," he said.
Mr Collison stopped and helped the motorists change their tyres so they could get back on their way.
A spokesperson for Cessnock City Council said extreme weather conditions continue to significantly impact council's road network, and council crews have been out in force and working through the night as they continue to assess and respond to this flood event.
"Council can confirm that due to weather and the closure of the Main Road at Testers Hollow, Buchanan Road experienced increased traffic levels which contributed to a large pothole forming up on Buchanan Road, late in the afternoon on July 5," they said.
"Council was alerted to the condition of the road and temporary repairs were undertaken that evening."
The spokesperson said council asks residents to keep in mind that the closed roads cover a large area, and teams are doing their best to make their way around to reopen roads as quickly as possible.
"Roads need to be assessed for damage, and we need to ensure they're safe before reopening," they said.
"Due to the current weather event with the impact flood waters are having on roads, council is urging motorists to take care on the road network as conditions can change quickly."
Road safety issues around Cessnock can be reported via the 'do it online' section of council's website.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
