How lucerne came to be in the Lower Hunter

Lucerne, also known as alfalfa, is the closest nature has gone to providing a money tree.
As an agronomist it is by far my favourite plant.
Lucerne was originally found only in the Middle East, evolving in the hot dry Middle Eastern River valleys the Tigris and Euphrates.
These valleys have deep soils with a water table at depth, so lucerne with its deep roots evolved suited to these conditions.
It is a perennial plant meaning it stays around from year to year, shooting back after cutting or grazing- hence my analogy with the money tree.
Lucerne is a legume, meaning it can make its own protein without needing nitrogen from the soil.
Special bacteria called rhizobia live in the roots and take nitrogen from the air into the plant to enable it to grown and create protein.
In ideal growing conditions with good management a lucerne plant can last for many years.
Crops like wheat cannot do this as they need soil nitrogen to grow and produce protein.
It seems that lucerne gradually replaced wheat as the main field crop on the Lower Hunter River flats during the latter part of the nineteenth century.
In fact, a special industry was created, with Maitland's lucerne feeding Sydney's suburban dairy industry.
Before modern dairy farming as we know it existed, small dairies operated in the suburbs with feed being brought in daily to the cows.
Maitland's lucerne was the cow's fare.
The rich river flats which grew lucerne so well were adjacent to the tidal and navigable Hunter River so the local lucerne could be easily loaded onto boats and taken to Haymarket in Sydney.
Farmers pressed it into large square bales not dissimilar to the round ones you see today.
They would easily fit into a dray to be transported from Haymarket to the suburban dairy.
Special presses were designed and built locally, powered either by hand or through a special gear system that was also locally designed and built. The largest manufacturer was Duncan Sim and Sons of Morpeth.
The large hay sheds hugging the riverbanks are an enduring legacy of Maitland's special lucerne industry.
The industry existed in this form for over 80 years, with rail transport eventually replacing shipping.
The railway line to Morpeth was a great advantage to lucerne growers with a train leaving every afternoon to get lucerne to market the next morning.
Most of the lucerne was cut and baled without drying so it had to be used within a few days of arrival to Sydney.
Local farmers were very innovative.
Edward King of Woodville, for example, purchased an imported mowing machine by 1860 - one not dissimilar to those used today.
Others soon followed and machines gradually replaced man power.
The suburban dairies quickly disappeared after World War II and all milk was brought in from outlying and country dairy farms.
Maitland's lucerne growing continued, becoming more mechanised each year so today the lucerne is never touched by human hands, just machines.
Lucerne remains as an important crop, especially for horses and as a drought reserve.
