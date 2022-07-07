Police call on motorists to avoid unnecessary travel

Police have called for motorists to avoid unnecessary travel as emergency services continue to deal with flooding in and around Maitland.
Parts of the city's road network have been gridlocked as concerned residents and workers try to find a safe route to their destinations.
Advertisement
Chief Inspector Rob Post from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District said Police are encouraging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel in and around the Maitland area.
"The New England Highway is closed from Melbourne Street, East Maitland, up to the old Maitland Hospital," he said.
In the news:
"There are diversions in place at the moment Flat Road, but that is becoming congested so we advise motorists to avoid the area all together."
Insp Post said Police are hoping to avoid more heavy traffic throughout the day.
"The highway is also cut at Singleton so we shouldn't be getting too much coming down here, but there will be a lot of local people trying to get in and out of Maitland," he said.
"If they don't need to go out we would encourage them not to go."
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately.
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.