The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland's flood gates are working hard, keeping out a huge body of floodwater

CC
By Chloe Coleman
July 7 2022 - 3:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CLOSED: The flood gates at Maitland Station are helping lessen the spread of flood water. Picture: Transport for NSW.

Maitland's flood gates were closed on Wednesday afternoon, and it was just in time before water levels became even higher.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CC

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.