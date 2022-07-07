Maitland's flood gates were closed on Wednesday afternoon, and it was just in time before water levels became even higher.
Water on the west of the gates has risen significantly since they were closed by NSW Rural Fire Service and NSW State Emergency Service personnel.
Maitland Station hasn't escaped unscathed though, as heavy rainfall continues to impact the line.
The Hunter River at Maitland (Belmore Bridge) may reach the major flood level (10.5 metres) overnight Thursday into Friday.
Port Stephens-Hunter Police District are advising residents and motorists to avoid the Maitland area with the New England Highway closed in both directions between Melbourne Street, East Maitland and High Street, cross of Bungaree Street, Maitland due to flooding.
For the most up to date traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com.au.
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW SES on 132 500.
In life-threatening situations call triple zero (000) immediately.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
