SES warns the Hunter River level may peak near 10.70 metres Friday morning, with major flooding

Morpeth

Millers Forrest

Duckenfield

Low lying areas in Woodberry

Berry Park

Melville Ford Bridge at Aberglasslyn may still be closed

Oakhampton Heights may remain isolated due to buildup of localized water

Windermere Road at Windermere may be cut just past Windermere House

Maitland Vale Road at Lambs Valley may still be closed - 400m east of Luskintyre Road alternate route via Maitland Vale Road to Bolwarra

Maitland Vale road may still be closed at Rosebrook near the RFS station

Anambah Road at Anambah may still be cut 2.5km from the New England

Brush Farm Road and Pitnacree Road, Pitnacree (East Maitland) may be closed with low lying farmland likely to become inundated.

Oakhampton No 1 and No 2 Spillways are likely to spill with low lying rural properties around Lorn, Bolwarra and Oakhampton areas inundated.