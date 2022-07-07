SES warns the Hunter River level may peak near 10.70 metres Friday morning, with major flooding

Hunter NSW SES advise that the Hunter River at Maitland (Belmore Bridge) is likely to exceed the major flood level (10.50 metres) overnight tonight into Friday.
The river level may peak near 10.70 metres Friday morning, with major flooding.
Advertisement
Impacted areas are:
If you are at risk of flooding:
Act early
Stay with family, friends or other accommodation outside of the area likely to be impacted
Never drive or walk through flood water
Call SES on 132 500 for assistance in floods and storms. For emergencies, call triple zero (000).
Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.
Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.