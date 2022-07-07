Morpeth girl Ali Pettit shows up for survivors

Former Morpeth girl Alessandra Pettit has gone on to achieve great things for survivors across the country as an institutional sexual abuse lawyer.
While she may no longer live here, Ms Pettit says she still visits as often as she can. After all, she comes from strong Maitland stock and is the daughter of of Suzanne Pettit, the founder of Hunter Valley Dance Centre, East Maitland, and the late Dr Graham Pettit.
Advertisement
After getting a solid Maitland education at Linuwel Steiner School, Raworth and St Mary's, Maitland, Ms Pettit went to law school with the goal to make a difference, but she didn't know exactly how.
She applied for work in personal injury, and it turned out the job was exclusively in historical sexual abuse cases.
In the news:
Now based in Canberra, Ms Pettit has acted for survivors of institutional abuse all over Australia. Ms Pettit has seen the profound effect this historical abuse has on regional communities. "There seems to be, within rural communities, small towns and country towns, this embedded shame, more so than any other area with what happened," she said.
"I don't think that people realise the effect of it."
Ms Pettit said that often, her clients are men from regional communities.
She sees how these abuses affect the trajectory of a survivor's life, which often includes alcoholism, gambling, drug abuse, difficulty with authority and difficulty with relationships.
Ms Pettit said in her opinion the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse, as well as time, has opened the door for more survivors to speak up across the country.
"I think the way society is looking at abuse is opening it up, and I think time seems to make people open up," she said.
Sadly, Ms Pettit said there is a common theme she has noticed in historical institutional abuse cases.
"There always seems to be a guise or a reason as to why they've taken particular interest in someone, and it's usually because there were particular family circumstances whether it's the death of a parent or an alcoholic parent," she said.
"There's a vulnerability that's exploited."
Getting some justice for survivors makes it all worth it for Ms Pettit.
"I know that I'm limited to what the system allows and the system is getting better, and it's also controversial," she said. "You're bringing a personal injury claim for a historic act that happened often 40 years ago, so evidence can be difficult.
"But I can see the point that you're not going to change the world, but if you change someone's world then that's a difference.
Advertisement
"I've seen the difference that putting these sorts of things behind people has done for them. "I feel like I'm doing a service in respect of helping people get the best possible outcome that they can."
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.