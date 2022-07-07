The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community
Meet the Locals

Morpeth girl Ali Pettit shows up for survivors

CC
By Chloe Coleman
July 7 2022 - 10:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JUSTICE: After initially applying to law school with hopes to make a difference, Ali is definitely accomplishing her goal. She is pictured here on a recent hiking trip. Picture: Supplied.

Former Morpeth girl Alessandra Pettit has gone on to achieve great things for survivors across the country as an institutional sexual abuse lawyer.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CC

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.