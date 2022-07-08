Scams, and the con artists behind them, are forever evolving and becoming more sophisticated and harder to spot.
ACM has compiled a list of current scams identified on sites such as scamwatch.gov.au, cyber.gov.au and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's website dedicated to informing people about fraudulent and dishonest activities.
Scamwatch: Getting someone to do your tax return? Make sure it's legitimate
It 's tax time and unfortunately that means there are several news tax related scams doing the rounds.
The Tax Practitioners Board (TPB) is warning people to be extra vigilant of scams aiming to lure unsuspecting honest consumers into using the tax services of unregistered preparers.
According to the TPB, unregistered preparers operate outside of the law, often making money by skimming a portion of their clients' refunds and charging inflated fees for return preparation services.
They attract new clients by promising large refunds.
Some will encourage filing fraudulent claims for refunds on items that their clients aren't entitled to, while others will obtain myGov sign in details from clients, putting their personal information at risk.
The TPB recommends visiting its website for its online guide which offers tips for avoiding unregistered preparers.
Queensland Police, the Australian Federal Police and Australian Border Force are warning the community to be vigilant online, following investigations identifying criminals are using social media to recruit people to unknowingly act as drug couriers.
Investigators are warning that international drug syndicates are turning to social media platforms to recruit job hunters, to unknowingly receive, store or transport international packages containing illicit drugs.
In one failed drug smuggling attempt, investigators stopped a Brisbane man, who thought he had accepted an online job offer delivering packages for a construction company, from transporting 2 kilograms of methylamphetamine concealed in an international parcel. The man had been approached after posting a work wanted ad online and was offered $250 for each delivery.
According to police, the trend is not unique to Queensland and criminals are targeting people from across Australia.
Investigators are encouraging the community to stay vigilant by researching any potential employer and conducting your own background checks to ensure their details and offer are legitimate and lawful.
Conduct your own independent checks such as verifying the organisation's contact details, website and checking their ABN if based in Australia.
SCAM: The ATO will never send you an email or SMS with a link to log in to online services.
The Australian Taxation Office is warning of an increase in email phishing scams claiming to be from the ATO.
These scams tell people their '2022 tax lodgment' has been received.
The email asks them to open an attachment to sign a document and complete their 'to do list details'.
Opening the attachment takes you to a fake Microsoft login page designed to steal your login details. Entering your password could give the scammer access to your Microsoft account, allowing them to reset your passwords for other accounts like banking and online shopping.
If you get an email like this, don't click on any links or open any attachments. Forward the email to ReportEmailFraud@ato.gov.au, and then delete it.
The real ATO will never send you an email or SMS with a link to log in to online services.
And while the organisation may use email or SMS to ask you to contact them, they will never send an unsolicited message asking you to return personal identifying information through these channels.
Fake TFN/ABN application scams
The ATO is also warning people to be on the look out for scams involving fake tax file number (TFN) applications.
These scams tell people they can help them get a TFN for a fee. But instead of delivering this service, these fraudulent websites steal the person's money and personal information.
Such scams are often advertised on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Applying for a TFN is free. Visit: www.ato.gov.au/Individuals/Tax-file-number/Apply-for-a-TFN/
Jobs and employment scams
These types of scams are not knew but are doing the rounds once again.
Job seekers are being urged to watch out for fake employment scams that offer 'guaranteed' ways to make lots of money, very fast, according to Scamwatch.
The scammer contacts you by email, letter or phone and offers you a job that requires very little effort for high returns, or a guaranteed way to make money quickly. You may even come across false job opportunities on classified ad websites.
The job on offer may require you to do something simple such as stuffing envelopes or assembling a product using materials that you have to buy from the 'employer'.
To accept the job you will be asked to pay for a starter kit or materials relevant to the job or scheme.
If you pay the fee you may not receive anything or what you do receive is not what you expected or were promised. For example, instead of a 'business plan', you may be sent instructions for how to get other people to join the same scheme.
On completion of your work, the scammer will refuse to pay you for some or all of your work, using excuses such as the work not being up to the required standard.
Another type of job opportunity scam asks you to use your bank account to receive and pass on payments for a foreign company. The scammers promise you a percentage commission for each payment you pass on.
If you provide your account details the scammer may use them to steal your money or commit other fraudulent activities.
Scamwatch warns to be suspicious of unsolicited 'work from home' opportunities or job offers, particularly those that offer a 'guaranteed income' or require you to pay an upfront fee.
Tip for spotting a romance scam
RESEARCH: A reverse image search may help in identifying potential scams.
Scamwatch has offered advice to help identify a romance scammer, online shopping scam or even a puppy scam.
Scammers steal photographs of real people to create realistic profiles.
Reverse image searches of profile pictures can help you spot the difference between a genuine and a fake profile - it can also confirm if the image has been used before in a scam.
You can use Google's reverse online image search of photos, and if the suspect profile photo appears under different names, you may have caught yourself a scammer.
On a computer or device: open a web browser, like Chrome or Firefox then go to Google Images. Click Search by image, click 'upload an image' and Choose File or Browse. Select a picture from your computer Click Open or Choose.
Scammers aren't always online, Scamwatch is urging people to be aware of fake tradies that may come knocking on your door.
Fake tradies will often high-pressure sales tactics to get your money.
Remember, if a deal seems too good to be true, it usually is.
They ask for payment before starting the work and, once they are paid, they then disappear with your money regardless of whether they begin the work or leave the work unfinished or of a substandard quality.
They look for houses that have handrails and ramps, often targeting older resident and may offer driveway resurfacing, house painting, gardening or tree cutting, roof and guttering repairs, and carpet cleaning.
COVID-19 scam texts urging you to order free test kits are still doing the rounds.
COVID-19 scam texts
Scamwatch advises that COVID-19 scam texts urging you to order free test kits are still doing the rounds.
Text messages claiming to be from Medicare, stating "you have been in close contact with someone who has contracted COVID-19" and to order a "free Test Kit" with a link.
Do not click on links in unexpected text messages.
If you are unsure whether this is a true message from the government, log into your MyGov inbox.
Click Frenzy scams
BE CAREFUL: Consumers looking to bag a bargain during the online 'Click Frenzy' sales are being urged to use caution and buy from reputable outlets.
Consumers looking to bag a bargain during the online 'Click Frenzy' sales are being urged to use caution and buy from reputable outlets.
Click Frenzy is an e-commerce outlet that offers sales events throughout the year. Some scammers have aimed to capitalise on the sale events buy luring buyers to their own fake websites.
Scammers use the latest technology to set up fake retailer websites that look like genuine online retail stores.
They may use sophisticated designs and layouts, possibly stolen logos, and even a '.com.au' domain name and stolen Australian Business Number (ABN).
Many of these websites offer luxury items such as popular brands of clothing, jewellery and electronics at very low prices. Sometimes you will receive the item you paid for but they will be fake, other times you will receive nothing at all.
The biggest tip-off that a retail website is a scam is the method of payment. Scammers will often ask you to pay using a money order, pre-loaded money card, or wire transfer, but if you send your money this way, it's unlikely you will see it again or receive your purchased item.
A newer version of online shopping scams involves the use of social media platforms to set up fake online stores. They open the store for a short time, often selling fake branded clothing or jewellery. After making a number of sales, the stores disappear.
They also use social media to advertise their fake website, so do not trust a site just because you have seen it advertised or shared on social media.
The best way to detect an fake trader or social media online shopping scam is to search for reviews before purchasing.
Travel scams
BE WARY: Do your research before paying for holiday deals that seem too good to be true.
Adventurers keen to start travelling again are being warned of holiday-related scams.
Fake websites will often advertise holiday deals that seem to good to be true.
Often the scammer will convince a victim to pay a deposit or total amount for a holiday package. Once the funds are received the scammer disappears.
Only book from secure sites that are known and trusted.
Always check each website's URL to make sure it's legitimate and secure.
If purchasing from a company for the first time, research and check reviews.
Never wire money directly to a seller.
Avoid paying for items with pre-paid gift cards. In these scams, a seller will ask you to send them a gift card number and PIN.
Rental scams
These scams target people seeking new rental accommodation by offering fake rental properties to convince people into handing over money or personal information, according to www.accc.gov.au.
The scammer will post advertisements on real estate or classified websites or target people who have posted on social media that they are looking for a room.
After the victim responds, the scammer will request an upfront deposit to secure the property or phish for personal information through a 'tenant application form', promising to provide the keys after the payment or information is provided.
The scammer may come up with excuses for further payments and the victim often only realises they have been scammed when the keys don't arrive and the scammer cuts off contact.
Some scammers will even impersonate real estate agents and organise fake inspections, victims will then arrive to discover the property doesn't exist or is currently occupied.
Anyone who suspects they are a victim of a rental scam should act quickly to reduce the risk of financial loss or other damages.
They should contact their bank as soon as possible and, if relevant, contact the platform on which they were scammed to inform them of the circumstances.
Call back scams
Text message 'call back' scams impersonating Paypal and Amazon are increasing, according to Scamwatch.
If you get a message like this, just ignore and delete it.
If you're unsure, use contact details from their official website.
Never call the phone number in the SMS.
myGov account suspension scam
If you've received a text message saying your myGov details are wrong, it could be a scam, according to Services Australia.
The text messages often claim to be myGov.
The text will state that account details are wrong and need to be updated. They may also threaten to suspend your account.
It may ask you to update your details via a link to avoid account suspension. Don't open the link.
myGov will send texts reminding you to go to appointments, letting you know we've paid you, confirming changes to your details, and letting you know you've got a new myGov Inbox message.
myGov will not include links in text messages, or threaten to suspend your account like this scam does.
Examples of real Australia Post text messages, indicated by the green tick, and fake messages, indicated by the red cross.
Australia Post has reported receiving information from customers about fraudulent text messages claiming to be from Australia Post.
The test messages claim to be an update for a parcel delivery and prompts customers to click on a link to pay a delivery fee.
Once clicked, the link will lead to fake Australia Post website which is designed to steal your personal and financial information.
These scam messages are sent using 'AusPost' sender ID and, due to the way smart phones group these communications, the scam text would appear together with the legitimate thread of Australia Post messages.
Australia Post will never email, call or text you asking for personal or financial information or a payment.
Australia Post asks customers to report a suspicious email or text message that appears to be from Australia Post to scams@auspost.com.au and delete it immediately.
If you believe you have fallen victim to a scammer, contact IDCARE on 1800 595 160.
Clues for spotting a fake email
Scammers can easily fake an official-looking email, using the same logo and design as the real company.
Often your guard is down when you receive an email from a company you've dealt with before, such as Australia Post or an online shopping site you use.
If you're not expecting an email, always be alert to a fake before clicking on any links or opening any attachments.
Enjoy Easter but don't let scammers exploit your holiday cheer
Scammers will exploit people's holiday cheer and generosity to con them out of their hard-earned money.
According to Scamwatch, the top three scams to look out for are:
Fundraising activities
Easter is often a time for charitable fundraising, especially for children's charities. Scammers often pretend to work for well-known and well-regarded charity organisations. Scammers may approach people in the street, by knocking on the door, by telephoning or by sending spam emails.
Malicious software and viruses
Scammers use bogus emails designed to spread malicious software and viruses onto your computer. Usually this scam involves using catchy titles and headings to entice you to open the email, such as 'your friend has sent you an Easter card'.
Bogus holiday and accommodation scams
Easter is a time when many families take vacations. The scammer commonly offers heavily discounted holidays and/or accommodation rates through unsolicited emails and/or telephone calls. This scam usually involves full or significant up-front payments, commonly through cash money wire (which is untraceable).
How to avoid fake charity scams
If in doubt, find the name of the charity yourself and donate directly to them.
Don't rely on any phone number or website address given by the person who first called, visited or emailed you, because they could be impersonating a legitimate charity. Instead find the contact details of the charity through an internet search.
Never give out your personal or credit card or online account details unless you made the phone call.
If a collector makes a face-to-face approach, ask to see identification.
Weight loss scam
The Australian Digital Health Agency is warning consumers not to fall for a weight loss scam running via Facebook spruiking a miracle cure and using the My Health Record logo.
The ads suggest people can lose 45 kilograms with one teaspoon of the product, a so-called supplement.
Chief Clinical Adviser Dr Steve Hambleton said the scammers had misused the Agency's My Health Record logo in the ads.
"Government agencies don't lend their logos to companies and My Health Record is a trusted brand, hence our warning," he said.
There are reports that the ads run through new, small Facebook pages that are barebones but for the advertisement, registered with names like "Wealth" and Personal variety.
The ads apparently all link to similarly formatted websites, despite each being hosted on different domains.
None of the websites has a name or organisation listed as part of its registration records, but two claim to be registered from Iceland.
False billing scams return
False billing scams are doing the rounds again, according to Scamwatch.
The scam requests you or your business to pay fake invoices for renewals, advertising or supplies that you didn't order.
Scamwatch advises business owners to double check all payment requests and if a supplier's usual account details have changed, call them to confirm.
VULNERBALE: A higher demand for vehicles due to recent flooding in parts of Australia means scams involving vehicles sales are likely to appear once again. People are urged to show due diligence before handing money over.
Vehicle scams expected to rise
Beware of vehicle scams on classified sites.
With recent flooding in QLD and parts of NSW, some people may be looking to offload flood-damaged vehicles or capitalise on people in urgent need of a vehicle.
The scams are operating on various online marketplaces and classified sites.
Scamwatch has also received more than 100 reports about someone using variations of the name "Ciara" on classified sites and online marketplaces.
Beware of excuses for why you can't view the car in person.
Visit scamwatch.gov.au for tips on spotting vehicle-related scams.
DOUBLE CHECK: Scammers are able to copy phone numbers and email addresses so they appear as a genuine contact, according to Scamwatch.
'Spoofing' scams and how to spot them
Scammers are able to copy phone numbers and email addresses so they appear as a genuine contact, according to Scamwatch.
This scam tactic is known as 'spoofing'.
If you've received an unexpected call or email asking for money or your personal details, call the relevant entity directly to confirm.
Phone scams targeting flood affected
Scamwatch is warning people who have been impacted by the recent floods to beware of scam phone calls from people posing as a service provider and claiming your phone or internet has been affected.
Never give a stranger remote access to your computer. If concerned, contact your service provider directly.
Example images of the Australia Post scam reported in March.
Australia Post scam
Fraudulent WhatsApp/SMS messages are sent by scammers targeting Gumtree sellers, asking them to click on a link to 'receive funds' for the listed item and courier delivery fees.
The link leads to a fake Australia Post website which is designed to steal debit or credit card details.
Never clink on a link in a message unless you can verify the sender.
Don't be scammed out of your donation
Scamwatch, financial and charitable institutions are urging people wishing to donate to flood or Ukraine charitable appeals to check and make sure their donation is going to a legitimate organisation.
Scammers often capitalise on a crisis and will try to take advantage of Australians' generosity and support by setting up fake donation sites, or even posing as insurers, businesses or government organisations offering help to the victims themselves.
Only donate if you can verify that a charity is legitimate by searching the Australian Charities and Not-For-Profit's Commission register: acnc.gov.au/charity/programs/map.
Do your research, seek proof before buying pets online
It can be hard to say no to a cute puppy but don't rush in and fall for a scam. If you're looking to buy or adopt a new pet, make sure you meet them in person before putting any money down.
If you can't meet your new pet in person, take the time to reverse image search the photos used in the listing, and check with the relevant breeders association before sending any money.
Do your research and beware of typical scam tactics, like requests for extra money for unexpected additional costs.
It can be hard to say no to a cute puppy but don't rush in and fall for a scam.
Scam protection tip
No Australian government or law enforcement agency will ever request remote access to your devices. If a "government worker" calls or texts and claims there is a problem with your device and asks to access it remotely, just hang up or delete the message because it is a scam.
LOOK CLOSELY: According to Scamwatch.gov.au, emails like this may look convincing, but on second look there are signs of a scam. If in doubt, contact the provider directly. Picture: Scamwatch.gov.au
Bills, invoices and subscriptions: makes sure it's not a scam
Keeping track of subscription payments and bills can be tricky, however Scamwatch is urging people to be cautious about paying invoices that seem suspect.
The website suggests taking the time to double check unexpected requests for money or personal information.
Emails that claim a payment was unsuccessful may look convincing, but on second look there could be signs of a scam.
If in doubt, contact the provider directly.
Another tip for checking the email's validity includes looking at the the sender email address extremely carefully - in some cases the sender address may have a very slight difference to it or include a spelling mistake.
Online shopping red flags
Scamwatch is sharing red flags people should look out for when buying products online. The authority stated that scam websites have become sophisticated and difficult to spot, especially if it is impersonating a legitimate business.
Look out for products advertised at an unbelievably low price, or advertised to have amazing benefits or features that sound too good to be true, if a site's social media pages appear new and selling products at very low prices and limited information about delivery and other policies.
Also be wary if an online retailer does not provide adequate information about privacy, terms and conditions of use, dispute resolution or contact details, or if the seller does not allow payment through a secure payment service such as PayPal or a credit card transaction.
Scamwatch has shared some red flags to look out for when shopping online. One of them is to be wary of heavily discounted products.
Deny scammers remote access
Scamwatch has reported that Australians have lost almost $1 million in remote access scams since the start of the year.
Victims are being contacted by phone by a scammer impersonating tech support or fraud prevention, telling the person their device or account has been compromised and needs support to fix it.
The scammer ask to remotely access the victim's computer or phone, to download remote access software and to accept the scammer's request to access the device.
Once access is allowed, the scammer accesses the victim's banking or personal information, uses that information to impersonate the victim to commit identity theft or steal money.
Scamwatch advises that anyone posing as a service provider, bank or government body asking you to download software and give them access to your device is scamming you and to never give anyone remote access to your device.
Too good to be true job offers
Scamwatch is reminding the public of the old adage that if an offer seems too good to be true, it probably is, especially in relation to jobs.
There have been more than 3400 reports made to Scamwatch about employment scams.
This scam sees a victim receive a job offer, often out of the blue, by text or email. The offer is generic but 'guarantees' the person will make fast or easy money. The victim might be asked to pay a fee or purchase a 'starter kit', or provide personal details in order to secure the role.
Scamwatch advises the public to beware of roles that promise big money for little effort, ask for a lot of personal information, or require you to purchase a 'starter kit' before you can start working.
Let your head lead your heart
In a dating and romance scam, scammers build trust over time before asking for money or gifts. They will often claim they need money to come and visit, or to pay for bills or debts. Even if you think you can trust them, don't send money to someone you have only met online. Scammers also love using gift cards as a payment method as it's easy for them to sell the cards on for cash. If someone asks for payment in gift cards it is a scam.
MyGov refund scam
Beware of a new refund scam now making the rounds, and any other emails promising money if you provide your personal details. An email claiming to be from MyGov states 'your refund is ready' and asks the recipient to complete the 'identity verification process'. This is not a legitimate email from MyGov. The from 'do not reply' email address is a giveaway that the email is a fake.
Beware rental fraud
Looking for a new home? Beware of private rental scammers on classifieds sites who claim to have a property available. Search the address to make sure it isn't listed elsewhere, and always view the property in person before sending any money or personal information.
Hack scam to look out for
Scammers can spoof (copy) your email address to make it look like they have accessed your device. If you get a message stating someone has accessed your device, has monitored your internet activity and provided 'proof' of that activity, this is a sextortion scam - you have not actually been hacked. If you receive an email like this report it to esafety.gov.au.
Hack scam to look out for
Scammers can spoof (copy) your email address to make it look like they have accessed your device. If you get a message stating someone has accessed your device, has monitored your internet activity and provided 'proof' of that activity, this is a sextortion scam - you have not actually been hacked. If you receive an email like this report it to esafety.gov.au.
Online shopping
When shopping online, beware of scammers who insist on third party payment or delivery services. They might claim to be a FIFO worker, defence personnel, or provide another excuse as to why they can't conduct the transaction in person. If in doubt, don't go ahead with the deal.
Educate yourself on scam types
Phishing scams are attempts to trick you into giving out your personal info. If you receive a request to 'verify your details' and provide your bank accounts, passwords or credit card info, something's phishy. Learn more about how to recognise a scam type at scamwatch.gov.au.
Scamwatch smells a RAT
Scamwatch has received reports about scams relating to rapid antigen tests (RATs). Avoid newly registered websites claiming to have supply and individuals re-selling tests. Only buy TGA approved RATs from known and trusted retailers or their online stores. In Australia, there are 22 TGA approved RAT tests. Information can be found at tga.gov.au.
Attempts to steal information
Scamwatch has received over 6415 scam reports related to the coronavirus with more than 9 million dollars in losses since the initial outbreak.
With vaccines and RATs in short supply in areas around Australia, some scam artists are taking the opportunity to ask for payment in exchange for early access to vaccines or tests.
Letters, emails and text messages impersonating government agencies and departments can try to trick you into opening links and sharing personal information. IMAGE: Scamwatch
Government impersonation
Many scams rely on getting you to click fraudulent links, and will impersonate government agencies or trustworthy groups to convince you to click the link. Fake texts that appear to be sent from a government agency can try and persuade you to give your personal information to fraudsters.
If it seems a government group wants you to check or input information on a website, access the website from a separate browser. Don't click the link sent, and never share personal or financial information over the phone. Just hang up.
Catfishing cons
Scam artists can and will often target emotional triggers such as loneliness or passion to get you to provide money, information or gifts.
Often through online dating websites but also seen on social media, fraudulent actors will pretend to be romantically interested and even begin a long-term relationship that can last for months before asking for money or information. In some scenarios, they'll even ask for intimate or revealing pictures that could be used as blackmail material.
Messages like this are designed to incite fear, so that you stop thinking straight.
'Sextortion' blackmail
On that note, sometimes scam artists will send you threatening text messages or emails threatening you with sharing intimate photos or videos with your friends, family or professional contacts.
These sorts of cons rely on the immediate fear of being embarrassed or shamed publicly to convince you to pay up, but they rarely have any actual material to threaten you with. They are trying to scare you, but that's all it is. Simply delete the message and don't engage.
And of course, don't put photos online that you would be uncomfortable with others seeing.
FLUBOT: Flubot scams will send fraudulent text messages with updates on parcel tracking, whether or not you're expecting anything. Hey, it'll get there when it gets there. PHOTO: File
Flubot scams
Flubot scams are some of the most common attempts to steal information at the current time.
Australians are still receiving scam text messages about missed calls, voicemails, deliveries and photo uploads. The text messages ask you to tap on a link to download or access something. Doing so will download a specific type of malware to your device.
The most common version is preying on the rise in online shopping, offering updates on parcel tracking to convince you to click links sent through text messages. If you can't verify authenticity, don't click it.
Golden Rules
Remember, if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. It's always best to approach any mysterious messages with skepticism and never click links that you don't recognise.
Never give personal, revealing or financial information over the phone or to somebody you don't know and trust.
If in doubt regarding the authenticity, get help. Consult a trusted friend, or contact authorities to verify the information.
Finally, nobody actually wants to be paid in gift cards except scam artists. Government agencies will absolutely never ask you to pay fines or fees with a gift card, and anyone asking for payment in the form of a gift card should be treated with caution.
More information on types of scams, reporting options and updates are available at scamwatch.gov.au.
