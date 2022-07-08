The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold shares message for flood affected local community

MF
By Meg Francis
Updated July 8 2022 - 1:56am, first published 1:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cessnock Road between Maitland CBD and Gillieston Heights on Thursday. Picture: Simone De Peak

As flood levels continue to rise, Maitland City Council wants the community to remain safe and listen to NSW State Emergency Services (SES).

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MF

Meg Francis

Journalist

Meg Francis is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.