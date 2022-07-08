As flood levels continue to rise, Maitland City Council wants the community to remain safe and listen to NSW State Emergency Services (SES).
Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold praised the community and emergency services for their actions during the weather event.
"In times of crisis, community comes together, and that's exactly what we've seen across Maitland," Cr Penfold said.
"I want to make special mention of Gillieston Heights and the surrounding communities that have been cut off for the second time in seven years, for how they've come together and supported each other during this time.
"We're helping where we can and supporting the work of the SES and emergency services to make sure residents are safe despite the temporary isolation.
"Right now, our priority remains making sure that people are safe. People need to heed evacuation warnings, listen to the SES, and help one another.
"We're also asking that people avoid non essential travel. With the highway shut, we're seeing a lot of congestion throughout Central Maitland and some of our roads have been severely damaged by the weather, so we're really asking people to stay off the roads if they can.
"The work of our local SES units, emergency services, police, the RFS and Surf Life Saving, and our own council staff is to be commended. Many of these people are volunteers who have taken time off work to help the community in a time of need, and we'd be a lot worse off without their contributions.
"Thank you to the federal and state governments for recognising Maitland as a natural disaster zone. The financial assistance will be welcomed by residents and by the Council, who has a big task ahead with the damage to roads and infrastructure around the region."
The Bureau of Meteorology reported that the Hunter River at Maitland has peaked at 10.41 metres slightly below the major flood level of 10.5 metres on Friday morning.
Meg Francis is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury.
