Morpeth Gallery has welcomed the works of wildlife watercolour artist Frances McMahon back to their walls after 17 years.
Known for details so fine they can only be seen with a magnifying glass, four of Ms McMahon's beautiful paintings have already sold after a short time in the gallery.
She took a break from painting to raise her children, and now she is back with a passion that shines through in her work.
Her paintings have been reproduced into prints, jigsaw puzzles and merchandise, and Morpeth Gallery exclusively represent her originals.
Director at Morpeth Gallery, Trevor Richards OAM, said the gallery is thrilled to have her back after all this time because the quality of her work is so high.
"She works in watercolour, which is one of the hardest mediums to work in because you can't make a mistake with it," he said.
"She uses fine brushes that only have one or two hairs in them, just ridiculous detail."
Ms McMahon is working on more originals to replace the paintings that have already sold.
According to Mr Richards, she has just finished painting a willy wagtail which is currently being framed, and should arrive at the gallery next week.
There is also a painting of cockatoos on the way.
"A lot of wildlife art tends to be very slow because of the detail," he said.
"The paintings we have here, she (Ms McMahon) times each one so it could be 52 hours of painting time, 73 hours of painting time depending on the size, so very detailed."
Ms McMmahon uses airbrushed (liquid acryllic) backgrounds, with the main work completed in watercolour and gouache.
She uses an initial pale wash that is worked many times over with tiny brush strokes, building depth and form, and she uses only high quality materials.
In August the gallery will host an exhibition of Max Mannix's work, which he only holds once every two years.
At 83-years-old, don't miss the chance to met Mr Mannix and see one of his rare solo exhibitions.
Mr Richards said Mr Mannix paints Australian outback bush humour and yarns, and created vibrant outback scenes.
He draws inspiration from the 20 years he spent working in outback Australia on cattle mustering stations.
The Max Mannix exhibition will start on August 18 and will go for four days, because everything usually sells out in that short time.
Like Ms McMahon's, Morpeth Gallery is the only gallery in Australia with Mr Mannix's work.
Morpeth Gallery is open Thursday to Sunday, 10am to 5pm.
Visit www.morpethgallery.com for more information.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
