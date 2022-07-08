NSW SES has issued an evacuation warning for Central Maitland citing structural concerns with a section of the levee system protecting the city.
The warning came at 9.20 Friday evening in the form of a geo-targeting text message to residents in the Maitland Local Government Area.
It read: NSW SES Evacuation warning for the people in the township of Maitland due to structural concerns with a section of the levee system protecting Maitland.
NSW SES is instructing all residents and property owners inside the Maitland levee to prepare for possible evacuation.
Council and SES are onsite monitoring the situation.
Due to structural concerns with a section of the levee system protecting Maitland, NSW SES is instructing all residents and property owners inside the Maitland levee to prepare for possible evacuation including:
Engineers and NSW SES are currently assessing the situation.
People in these areas need to be alert but not alarmed and continue to closely monitor the situation and be prepared to evacuate when instructed to do so.
Meanwhile Lorn couple Chris and Melissa Marsh are still on edge - their riverside home already taking water onboard.
The couple have endured sleepness night this week but started to breath a sign of relief on Friday when The Hunter River peaked at the Belmore Bridge.
The Marsh's home is nestled on the banks of The Hunter River at Lorn, with views across the water to the city's Riverlink building and The Levee.
Late Friday afternoon Chris said the river was still a raging torrent.
"The river is still in sprint mode and with the large volume of water to recede," he said.
"It will be a few days before a full assessment of damage of the area can be made."
A Flood Evacuation Order will be issued by the NSW SES if evacuation is required.
Where to go if Evacuation is required:
Wherever possible, people should go and stay with family or friends outside of the warning area.
Maitland evacuation centre will remain open all night. For those who need assistance tonight please contact the SES on 132 500
What the SES is expecting:
Once floodwater begins inundating the area, road access will be cut. If you remain in the area after this time, you may become trapped and it may be too dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you.
Simple things you can do now:
For more information on:
In the news:
Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.
