Grocery delivery available for isolated communities across Maitland

Maitland City Council has advised that grocery deliveries are available for isolated communities at Millers Forest, Duckenfield, Berry Park, Phoenix Park, Oakhampton Heights, Windermere Road and Gillieston Heights.
Residents can order online "click and collect" groceries via either Coles or Woolworths, which Hunter NSW SES will pick up and deliver by the SES boat service during daylight hours.
Residents are required to order and pay for their own groceries. Prior to finalising your order online, please call the SES on 132 500 to discuss the delivery of your order.
Friends or family can also collect online orders and drop them to the SES boat, for you to collect on the other side.
If you need assistance with ordering online, you may be able to seek assistance from a friend, family member or neighbour. You will need to be available to collect your groceries from the boat service point.
Support is available to individuals who may be experiencing any issues or hardship. Please contact SES via 132 500.
