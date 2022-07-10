The Maitland Mercury
Grocery delivery available for isolated communities across Maitland

Updated July 10 2022 - 1:08am, first published 12:54am
A grocery delivery service is available for isolated communities.

Maitland City Council has advised that grocery deliveries are available for isolated communities at Millers Forest, Duckenfield, Berry Park, Phoenix Park, Oakhampton Heights, Windermere Road and Gillieston Heights.

