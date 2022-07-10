The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

UPDATE: Maitland Magpies lose grand final of Women's State Cup

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated July 10 2022 - 9:03am, first published 1:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland is on track to defend their Women's State Cup title after making the semi-finals on Sunday.

UPDATE: The Maitland Magpies fell at the last hurdle in the Women's State Cup title defence with a 2-0 loss to Charlestown Azzurri in the grand final on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.