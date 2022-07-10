UPDATE: Maitland Magpies lose grand final of Women's State Cup

UPDATE: The Maitland Magpies fell at the last hurdle in the Women's State Cup title defence with a 2-0 loss to Charlestown Azzurri in the grand final on Sunday.
The Magpies advanced unbeaten in the qualifying rounds and defeated Mid Coast FC in the semi-final.
Advertisement
UPDATE: The Maitland Magpies defeated Mid Coast FC 3-0 to advance to the grand final of the Women's State Cup against Charlestown Azzurri.
Azzurri booked their place with a 2-0 win against Adamstown in the other semi-final.
The grand final is scheduled for 5pm at the Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility at Speers Point.
PREVIOUSLY
The Maitland Magpies are on track to defend their Women's State Cup title after qualifying for the semi-final against Mid Coast FC on Sunday at 2pm at the Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility at Speers Point.
Maitland won it's four round games starting with a 9-0 win against Toronto Awaba on Friday night, a 3-0 win against University of Newcastle, a 4-0 victory over New Lambton and a 1-0 win against Port Macquarie.
The winner of the Maitland and Mid Coast semi-final will face the winner of the game between Adamstown Rosebud and Charlestown Azzurri in the grand final.
The Magpies won the Women's State Cup in their inaugural season under the Maitland banner after moving across from the Thornton Redbacks.
They beat Newcastle Olympic 3-1 in the final after progressing through a semi-final penalty shootout against Broadmeadow
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.