There is still time for passionate dance, performance, drama and music students to apply to Hunter School of the Performing arts for 2023.
After two years of having their in-person auditions paused due to lockdown restrictions, HSPA has opened applications for enrolments for 2023 in traditional style.
The school, which is the only fully selective performing arts school in NSW, is inviting students moving into years three to 11 with a natural gift or passion the performing arts to apply and audition for next year's student intake.
School principal Tracey Breese said whilst auditions still took place over the past two years, restrictions impacted the traditional experience students have grown to look forward to as the next step in their education.
"We're always blown away by the talent of the students a tour enrolment auditions and we're expecting some great performances in the upcoming auditions," she said.
"The lockdowns were difficult, and the role of art has become more central to our lives in response to those challenges."
It facilitated more time for students and future students to hone their craft and creative passions.
"Coming out of a year of auditions online, we're excited to be holding in-person auditions again where we can view the talent pool at a closer level."
Since 1998, HSPA has delivered developmental programs with a gifted and talented focus on dance, drama and music.
Over 1,200 students from years three-12 across the Hunter region and the Central Coast currently attend the school.
Every year over 300 students audition to enrol.
Karen O'Neill, deputy principal of the primary school and head of auditions said the audition process is an excellent experience for students who are looking for a school which fosters their love for performing as well as education.
"Learning will always be our number one priority and we are committed to providing every one of our students with an outstanding education both within their performing arts and regular school curriculum," she said.
"Our enrolment and audition process are set out clearly and we want to give all students every chance at success, but understand that some will be disappointed.
"However, we do have reserve lists and provide opportunities for students to audition for future years if unsuccessful."
Students auditioning for dance, drama and music will be assessed on their talent through an individual and group audition held on the same day.
Audition applications have been extended until Sunday, July 24, 2022.
For more information about the upcoming primary and high school auditions head to the website, http://www.huntperfor-h.schools.nsw.gov.au/.
