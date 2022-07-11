The Hunter Events Bar & BBQ Festival, scheduled for this weekend, has been postponed due to the recent major flooding.
It was set to go ahead at Maitland Showground on July 16 and 17.
Hunter Events said in an announcement they made the difficult decision to postpone as these conditions would have put everyone's safety at risk.
"We have been made aware by the Showground this morning that the levee leaked over the weekend and Maitland Showground is now under two feet of water," they said.
"Unfortunately, it won't have time to dry before this weekend and so new dates will be arranged.
"We will keep you updated as soon as the venue and key stakeholders can confirm their availability for the new dates."
Hunter Events Group said they are grateful for their partners and staff for their understanding, patience and continued support.
"We take the health and safety of ticket holders, exhibitors, staff, entertainers, and the community very seriously and we urge everyone to follow the precautions put forth by the local and State Government officials," they said.
"We know this is a difficult time for many who are experiencing the effects of the flooding, but as the strong community we continue to be excited about injecting life, entertainment, and interaction back into our communities through this epic event.
"Thank you for your understanding, ongoing support and relationship with Hunter Events Group, and we hope you stay safe during these trying times."
All purchased tickets will be automatically transferred to the new dates.
More details will be sent out directly via Oztix as soon as possible.
