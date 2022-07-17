Walka Grange village raises funds for cancer awareness

Residents at Rutherford's Walka Grange Lifestyle Village have fundraised $12,000 for prostate cancer awareness and early detection.
Residents raised the incredible amount of money through cake drives, raffles and handicraft sales.
Advertisement
Lorraine Cash from Walka Grange presented a cheque to Hunter Prostate Cancer Awareness and Support Group chairperson Brendon Young at a High Tea event.
The support group has put the funds towards a radio ad that encourages early detection of prostate cancer, which is running on 2NURFM for 12 months.
In the news:
The ad is voiced by John Paul Young, who donated his time to the group.
Mr Young said the ad is purely about prostate cancer awareness and early detection.
"The chances of a good outcome are a lot higher if you detect this cancer early," he said.
"The promotion states it's the second most prevalent cancer in men, and it's the biggest killer in men, but early detection is the key to turn these numbers around."
Mr Young said those who helped fundraise can listen to the ad and know their generosity helped to fund it.
"The chances of a good outcome are a lot higher if you detect this cancer early," he said.
Hunter Prostate Cancer Awareness and Support Group meet on the second Tuesday of the month at Wallsend Diggers at 2pm, and anyone who is going through cancer or supporting a loved one through cancer is welcome to attend.
Do you know you can subscribe to get full access to all Maitland Mercury stories? Subscribing supports us in our local news coverage. To subscribe, click here.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.