The Maitland Mercury is taking a break from its usual 'What's On' page this week, due to uncertainty with activities following recent weather events.
However, a rain reprieve is on the way for Maitland but it's going to be chilly so don't pack away the winter wellies.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Friday will be mostly sunny and is forecasting patches of frost in the morning, mainly about the Upper Hunter with a slight chance of a shower along the coastal fringe, most likely in the morning. Near zero chance of rain elsewhere.
Overnight temperatures are predicted to drop to between zero and 7 degrees with daytime temperatures reaching between 13 and 16.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with patches of morning frost. There is near no chance of rain on the radar.
Overnight temperatures are forecast to fall between minus 1 and 3 above zero with daytime temperatures reaching between 13 and 17.
The forecast for Sunday is mostly sunny with overnight temperatures falling to between 4 and 7 with daytime temperatures reaching between 16 and 20.
