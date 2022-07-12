The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Were taking a weeks break from our whats on content for this week, owing to the flood situation and uncertainty around city events and activities

Updated July 14 2022 - 5:34am, first published July 12 2022 - 1:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STEADY: The Hunter River at Belmore Bridge on Tuesday, July 5. It is now steadily receding after last week's flooding.

The Maitland Mercury is taking a break from its usual 'What's On' page this week, due to uncertainty with activities following recent weather events.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.