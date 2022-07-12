Maitland Pickers backrower Reid Alchin had a contract ready to sign to play the 2022 NSW Cup season with the Newtown Jets.
But when Jets coach Greg Matterson said to Alchin "you are either 100 per cent in or you're out", the former Kurri Kurri Bulldog knew the answer deep down was he couldn't commit fully.
"I started with Newtown in early November and I had just started university and had my job with council so it was getting hard," Alchin who is doing a cadetship as a building certifier at Maitland City Council.
"It was coming down a bit to picking what you are going to do for the rest or your life or go with footy which could lead to something possibly, but may not.
"I just kept training all the time and when it came down to the pointy end when the season was about to start the Newtown coach called me.
"He offered me a contract and said 'you are either 100 per cent in or you out.
"I said I don't think I can. I was going down there three or four times a week in preseason and I didn't think I could do it for the whole year.
"You can't have everything. If you are not 100 per cent in, you know it's not going to work."
Newtown's loss was Maitland's gain and after texting Pickers reserves coach Brad Hafey he quickly found himself at the Pickers season launch and part of the premiership favourite's squad.
Instead of four hour plus commutes to Newtown and back, Alchin can now walk five minutes from the council chambers to the sportsground.
"It's a good club. And as for facilities wise it's brilliant. I'm just about having an ice bath after each session now. You've got to look after the body, I'm getting older now," said 23-year-old Alchin who played in Dora Creek's losing A-grade grand final last year after playing more than 50 first grade games with Kurri Kurri where his father Mick Alchin is president.
Alchin said he would always have fond memories of his time with the Bulldogs, but he felt the move to the Pickers was right for him.
"They are all lovely fellas. It is one of the best teams I've played in they all sort of took me in and just go from there," he said of the move to Maitland.
But a preseason getting used to play names wouldn't have hurt as he still finds himself sometimes missing the call.
"I'm still messing plays up to this day. I get clips from Daz (Darren) Taylor saying 'timing', it doesn't come down to timing I just don't know the actual play and I'm just going with the roll doing the best I can to fit in," Alchin said.
Alchin likened the Pickers environment and coaching structures to that of a NSW Cup team.
"Matty is one of the best and he is 100 per cent honest with you. If you are doing something wrong he is not afraid to tell you," he said.
"It's basically like a NSW Cup team we get game stats sent to us and you've got benchmarks you've got to meet each week and if you are not hitting them there's a bit of a stern talking to. So that's why I try to hit them.
"Third man in on tackles, kick chases and hit-ups and metres gained all those sort of things come into play.
"You see when we are winning games all of our stats are way up."
Alchin said he was hoping this season with the Pickers will end his poor run in grand finals and finally deliver a premiership.
He played in a succession of grand finals with Cessnock juniors from 12s to 17s alongside current Newcastle Knights Brodie Jones and Brayden Musgrove, but the Goannas lost each to the Lakes.
"It would be awesome to play in one and win it. That's top of my goal board this year," Alchin said.
"We lost four or five to Lakes and then last year with Dora Creek we were undefeated and lost to Beresfield in the grand final.
"Hopefully we can try and turn that around. This team seems like the best one to turn it around with."
