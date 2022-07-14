Pickers honour Old Boys and share gate taking with SES from Coalfields derby

The Maitland Pickers will wear a special retro jersey featuring a tribute to former club president John Newcombe in Saturday's Coalfield derby against Kurri Kurri .
The jersey modelled on the "Big M" Maitland jersey worn by Pickers greats such Terry Pannowitz, Brian Burke and Merv Wright has a "M" on the chest and a tribute to Newcombe on the back.
In a further nod to the past, the Pickers will also wear white shorts and black and white striped socks.
Old Boys president and John Newcombe's son Matt said the family was looking forward to seeing the players finally run out if the special strip after plans to wear it last year were curtailed by the COVID lockdown and the premature end of the season.
Pickers president Frank Lawler said the jersey looked fantastic and was great tribute to the Old Boys and John Newcombe for his enormous efforts in keeping the club alive in the early 2000s.
After handing the presidency to John Thomas in 2009, John unfortunately died in early 2010 from complications of lung cancer before seeing the 2010-11 premierships.
Lawler said the Pickers will be donating half the gate from Saturday's game to the SES to assist towards the cost of their operations and as a thank you from the Maitland and wider community for their fantastic efforts over the recent floods.
Pickers coach Matt Lantry said despite the one-sided 52-0 result the last time the two teams met he expected a strong showing from the Bulldogs.
"Our last game is well in the past and we're certainly respectful of them," he said.
"One thing they've done is they've been in games early, they've pushed teams and it's only a matter of time before they put 80 minutes together.
"We need to be cautious to that. We are certainly not walking in disrespecting them at all.
"I think we learned a valuable lesson the day we went to The Entrance and the general perception around the group was that 'we'll just turn up and things will happen for us and we'll just tick the scoreboard over'.
"When it didn't, things went awry fairly quickly.
"Kurri have been in games for an extended period and it's probably been late when they've fallen away a bit. We'll be mindful of that and know that they are not too far away from a full performance."
The Pickers will test fullback Dan Langbridge, but his return from ankle surgery is likely to be put on hold until the round 17 game against Souths on July 30.
"He was close for Cessnock, he'd be right to play this week as far as his ankle, but it's whether we take the risk of a possible soft tissue injury or give him a three weeks of full running," Lantry said.
