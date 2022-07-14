The Maitland Mercury
Pickers honour Old Boys and share gate taking with SES from Coalfields derby

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated July 14 2022 - 10:56pm, first published 10:30pm
PICKERS PRIDE: Maitland Old Boys Mick Quinn and Matt Newcombe with current player Sam Anderson in the special Old Boys' jersey.

The Maitland Pickers will wear a special retro jersey featuring a tribute to former club president John Newcombe in Saturday's Coalfield derby against Kurri Kurri .

