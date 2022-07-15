Number of people exposed to flood isolation grows and delays getting some to hospital life-threatening

Former Deputy Director General of the NSW State Emergency Service and author of two books about Maitland floods, Chas Keys, has penned a retrospective on the causes of this most recent flood, where this event sits in Maitland's flood history, its consequences and how we can learn from it.
Maitland's flood in retrospect (Part III)
Advertisement
The recent flood event has had significant consequences and it brings important lessons and questions.
Should there be a warning system for floods on Wallis Creek, the source so often of woe for farmers and a known threat to the bypass of Les Darcy Drive and its connection to the New England Highway?
Should Cessnock Road be raised not only at the traditional 'cut point' at Testers Hollow, but also between Gillieston Heights and the Maitland Station roundabout? Should we build bridges at these locations rather than raising the roads, despite the extra expense?
How much of the earth piled up for the higher road at Testers Hollow has been washed away by heavy rain and floodwaters - and repetitively over the past several months?
Note, in considering the questions about isolation, that what is being constructed at Testers Hollow will not remove the problem of loss of access entirely.
What it will do is make flood-induced isolation less frequent: it will take bigger floods to cut the road than has been the norm to date. That is not the same as fixing the problem completely. Indeed it is likely that the road will be cut by flooding there, on average, on a once-in-about-20-years basis.
We should definitely be asking questions about the wisdom of developing new suburbs in areas where isolation is inevitable for example at Wallalong, where large-scale suburban development was rejected a few years ago by the state's Planning and Environment Department.
Building roads to provide reliable road access there during flood times would be impossibly expensive, and Wallalong residents living there for their whole lives can be expected to be cut off several times.
The resupply problem for a Wallalong of 10,000 people would be huge and it would be experienced quite frequently. Delays in getting people to hospitals would inevitably be life-threatening on occasions: floodboats cannot do the job as quickly as ambulances when the roads are impassable, and helicopters are not always available in the timeframes available.
In 2015, there were several dangerous medical emergencies in the Gillieston Heights community. They had to be dealt with using a helicopter and State Emergency Service floodboats.
Two babies suffering breathing difficulties had to be taken by boat to the old Maitland Hospital and another baby, born premature, also had to go to hospital. A woman had a heart attack, another went into labour and a man slipped over on the wet ground and broke a hip. There were also veterinary cases when pets became ill or were injured.
Gillieston Heights at the time had 3000 residents and virtually no services locally: today there are probably 4000 people living there and only quite basic services. The number of people being exposed to the risks that isolation creates is getting larger.
Hinton has long had the problem of being cut off by floods and isolated. At such times it is served by the State Emergency Service by floodboat in terms of emergency medical resupply and other urgent needs. A rudimentary commuting service is even provided as has also been instituted at Gillieston Heights during floods. Many farmhouses on the floodplain need to be checked upon during floods to ensure their residents are safe.
Is it wise to be creating new and larger suburbs that are certain to be cut off during flood times? Is it reasonable to ask the emergency services, including their many volunteer members, to bear the risks involved in serving the needs of ever larger numbers of people as the new suburbs develop? Are we magnifying the problems brought by isolation unnecessarily, and outstripping the capabilities of our emergency services?
There have, of course, been some positives to come out of the isolation that's been experienced. Gillieston Heights' 'Show and Shine' car and bike 'festival' (with barbecue) was one of them: it illustrated a community pulling together and making the most of a difficult period.
Advertisement
Disaster can see our communities at their best, people supporting each other and bonding taking place. Sadly, they can bring out the worst in people too as happens when looters take advantage of people having had to evacuate from their homes. Thankfully, there appears to have been none of this during this flood.
It's important that we consider the issues raised by the isolation and inundation caused by floods. The Maitland area, much of it on floodplain land, will always have a flood problem.
The flood we just endured was not a big one by Maitland standards. One day we will do a Lismore
No mitigation investment will overcome that entirely. Strong population growth in the area is guaranteed and will create pressure for subdivision in areas which are periodically cut off. Maitland City Council welcomes additional development and the growth it brings, but growth brings problems too.
We must keep learning from our flood experience and instituting measures to contain and lessen the impacts. Floods will always happen in the Maitland area and we must consciously anticipate them and maintain and improve our readiness.
We must also note that the flood we have just endured was not a big one by Maitland's standards. One day, we will 'do a Lismore' of earlier this year and the levees that protect the urban areas of central Maitland, Horseshoe Bend, South Maitland and Lorn will be overwhelmed.
Advertisement
Sadly, that's inevitable one day. It happened to the generation of 1955, and the time will come when another generation will experience the same fate. It might be the current generation, and it might happen at any time.
Chas Keys two books about floods in the Maitland area (Maitland, City on the Hunter: fighting floods or living with them? (2008) and Maitland Speaks: the experience of floods (2020)). The second of these books can be bought from McDonald's Bookstore in High St.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.