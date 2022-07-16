UPDATE: The New England Highway is now reopened. A single east bound lane on the New England Highway has opened which allows traffic to drive in both directions between East Maitland and Rutherford.
The overpass remains closed, however east bound drivers can use the roundabout to continue travelling towards East Maitland. There will be traffic control at the roundabout to help with traffic flow.
here is some traffic relief for motorists with a single lane of the New England Highway opened to allow westbound traffic between East Maitland and Rutherford.
Maitland City Council posted that east bound lanes will remain closed, but it will continue to provide updates on Facebook and its website as they become available.
The news is the best sign in a more than a week that normal traffic conditions are starting to return to the city and surrounding townships as long queues became the norm along Belmore Road through Lorn and through diversions through the CBD to the Belmore Road and High Street intersection.
It comes after Cessnock Road at Gillieston Heights also reopened to allow residents to leave the suburb that was trapped by floodwater for more than a week.
In further good news, council announced it will be coming to collect Oakhampton Heights residents' general waste (red lid bin) from noon today (Saturday, July 16) after Scobies Lane was reopened.
Residents are advised to place their red bin out on the kerb.
