New England Highway open both ways between East Maitland and Rutherford

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated July 16 2022 - 7:57am, first published 1:04am
Debris on New England Highway after the flood. Picture: Simone De Peak

UPDATE: The New England Highway is now reopened. A single east bound lane on the New England Highway has opened which allows traffic to drive in both directions between East Maitland and Rutherford.

