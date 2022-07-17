All lanes on New England Hwy open as Testers Hollow remains closed

All four lanes of the New England Highway through Maitland have been reopened, however, Cessnock Road at Testers Hollow remained closed on Sunday.
Photos from the Raise Testers Hollow Facebook page showed concrete bollards remained in place, but flood waters had dropped below the new roadworks.
The Testers Hollow crossing is just one of 12 roads which remained closed on Sunday morning from a peak of 63 across Maitland.
The latest roads to reopen included Anne Street, East Maitland, Brisbane Fields Road, Morpeth, Duckenfield Road, Berry Park, all of Ken Tubman Drive, Maitland, New England Highway, all lanes and the overpass are open and Woodberry Road, Millers Forest between Alnwick Road and Nilands Lane.
Those road which remained closed at 9.27am on Sunday are:
Roads in the Cessnock City local government area include (updated at noon on Thursday) are:
