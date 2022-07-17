The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Mustangs up to third with back-to-back wins against Hornets and Bears

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated July 17 2022 - 7:19am, first published 6:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Hunter led the scoring with 20 points for the Mustangs on Sunday.

The Maitland Mustangs secured third spot on the NBL1 East Men's ladder in emphatic style with a 98-66 win against Norths Bears at the Maitland Federation Centre on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.