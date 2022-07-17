Mustangs up to third with back-to-back wins against Hornets and Bears

The Maitland Mustangs secured third spot on the NBL1 East Men's ladder in emphatic style with a 98-66 win against Norths Bears at the Maitland Federation Centre on Sunday afternoon.
The Mustangs, backing up after beating the Hills Hornets in a 95-90 thriller in Sydney on Saturday, had gone into the match equal on nine wins and six losses with the Bears but with their big win they are a game clear of the Bears and Illawarra Hawks.
Advertisement
Maitland dominated the second half after leading by eight points at the main break. They got tremendous service from the bench led by Scott McGann with 12 points and seven rebounds and Jack Edwards who was superb in defence harassing the Bears into several turnovers.
IN THE NEWS
Edwards finished with six points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals.
The starting five averaged just on 20 minutes, with James Hunter leading the way again with 20 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.
Free from foul troubles Daniel Millburn showed his class with 16 points, while Sharif Watson scored 13 points to go with his four rebounds, two assists and three steals.
Will Cranston-Lown scored nine but was again super busy around the court and Matthew Gray also chimed in with nine points.
On Saturday night at the Hills Basketball Satdium the Mustangs led by Millburn with 19 points had six players in double figures in their 95-90 over the Hornets.
McGann landed 17, Watson 16, Gray 13, Cranston-Lown 12 and Hunter 11.
The Mustangs men have the long road trip to take on the seventh placed Albury Wodonga Bandits next Saturday.
In the NBL1 East Women's Maitland pushed the Hornets on Saturday night before losing 79-72, while on Sunday the Bears were in dominant form beating the Mustangs 91-60.
On Saturday night Mikaela Dombkins continued her outstanding form with a double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds, Mila Wawszkowicz contributed 14 points and five rebounds and Rachel Williams scored 10 points and had seven rebounds.
Dombkins backed up on Sunday with 19 points and 11 rebounds, Hannah Fox scored 12 and Rachel Williams 11.
The Mustangs women take on top of the table Albury Wadonga Bandits at the ominously named Lauren Jackson Stadium named after the Bandits star player and Australia's best Lauren Jackson.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.