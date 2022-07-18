The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Bar & BBQ Festival rescheduled for January 21 and 22

Updated July 18 2022 - 12:46am, first published 12:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
POSTPONED: The Bar & BBQ Festival, which was postponed due to flooding, has been rescheduled for January 21 and 22. Picture: Supplied.

Mark your calendars - the Hunter Events Bar & BBQ Festival has locked in new dates.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.