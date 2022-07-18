Mark your calendars - the Hunter Events Bar & BBQ Festival has locked in new dates.
The festival was set to go ahead on July 16 and 17, but was postponed due to the recent flooding.
New dates have been secured, and the festival will go ahead on January 21 and 22, 2023 at Maitland Showground.
Hunter Events said all key stakeholders will be attending the new date, including the Hot Wheels Stunt Team, Aussie FMX Motocross, Paul Bennet Airshows, BBQ competitors, amusements, fireworks, live demonstrations and entertainment.
"We take this in our stride and will be kicking off in January with an even more entertaining, full throttle, show stopping Bar & BBQ Festival that you've ever seen," they said.
"Don't miss this opportunity to invite all your friends and family, it's going to be one epic summer weekend."
Ticket holders should hang tight for direct communication from Oztix regarding the automatic transfer of tickets over to the new dates.
Hunter Events said the decision to move the festival was not made lightly.
"Given the extent of the impact, rescheduling the event will enable us to provide an even better experience that our customers, partners and team expect and deserve, in a safe environment," they said.
"This decision was made after exploring every possible avenue with our partners and key stakeholders to whom Hunter Events Group would like to again, express gratitude for their understanding, patience, and continued support.
"According to the councils, government and local officials, the recovery and repair effort is due to take 3-4 months to have our region return to normal.
"Our thoughts are with all those who have been impacted by the recent flooding as they navigate these testing times. We wish them all the best as they repair, rebuild and recover."
