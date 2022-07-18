The Maitland Mercury

Resilience is a sewing a button, carrots and knitted, brown warm socks

Updated July 18 2022 - 1:06am, first published 1:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maybe building a resilient future includes changing the way we think about, grow and consume food. Picture: James Tugwell

My grandmother's hand-knitted brown bed socks are infamous in my family. Each of my father's generation inherited a pair of the slightly malformed, off-coloured feet warmers, and probably jumpers and beanies to match.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.