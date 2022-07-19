Library of locks to help women fighting breast cancer

Women with breast cancer will have access to a library of headwear thanks to a partnership between two organisations.
The Mutual Bank and Hunter Breast Cancer Foundation have united to create the library, which will offer a range of wigs, scarves, hats, and turbans.
A variety of hair styles have been offered - everything from long hair, short cuts, straight hair and wavy hair. There are also a range of colours including brunette, blonde, grey and even rainbow.
Each wig comes with specialty shampoo, conditioner, styling spray and a hair net. There are also a set of instructions so the wigs can be fitted at home.
Margaret Parkes, who recently accessed the foundation's services, knows how important it is in the community.
"It's hard to describe what the support means. There's lots of women like me in the Hunter Region who really need this assistance," she said.
Women will be able to browse through the choices online through the Hunter Breast Cancer Foundation's website and then select six items to try on at home.
Contactless delivery is offered and women can keep the items for a few days before a decision has to be made.
Foundation general manager Ellie Wells said client referrals had tripled in the past two years and The Mutual Bank's contribution would allow women across the region to access the service.
"Now more than ever HBCF are relying on the support from local businesses like The Mutual Bank to keep these critical support services going," Ms Wells said.
"The HBCF's Wig and Headwear Library will make such a difference to so many women and their families during what has to be an incredibly difficult time in their lives," The Mutual Bank's CEO Geoff Seccombe said added.
"Our organisation strives to put people above profit, and we could not be more pleased to be able to financially support the work of this incredible organisation which helps women when they are most vulnerable."
