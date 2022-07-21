The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community
Watch

Marking a milestone with Maitland Tattoo on July 30 and 31, 2022

CC
By Chloe Coleman
Updated July 22 2022 - 12:53am, first published July 21 2022 - 10:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Maitland Pipes and Drums are getting ready to celebrate their 75th birthday. Video: Marina Neil.

It will be a salute to Celtic culture next weekend when the City of Maitland Pipes and Drums take to the stage to celebrate their milestone 75th anniversary.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CC

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.