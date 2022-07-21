It will be a salute to Celtic culture next weekend when the City of Maitland Pipes and Drums take to the stage to celebrate their milestone 75th anniversary.
Making music for 75 years is no small feat, and the band is marking the occasion with the 2022 Maitland Tattoo.
Maitland Tattoo will run across two days on July 30 and 31, with performances by NSW Police Pipes and Drums, Irish and highland dancers, and more.
On the Saturday night, a concert and supper will be held at Hunter Valley Grammar School from 5.30pm.
Ticket holders will be treated to performances by City of Maitland Pipes and Drums, Hunter Valley Grammar School's swing band, senior string ensemble and symphonic wind ensemble, NSW Police Pipes and Drums, Newcastle RSL Pipe Band, Scotia Highland Dancers and Adam Harvey.
On Sunday, there will be a free concert in Maitland Park from 9am, where the community will be treated to a range of Scottish and Celtic entertainment including seven pipe bands.
Maitland Pipes and Drums secretary Greg Queenan said the free concert is to give pack to the community.
"Over the 75 years, the community of Maitland has supported the band in many different ways," he said.
The seven pipe bands will parade through Maitland Park at 9am in a mass band display, which Mr Queenan believes will be the highlight of the weekend.
"Not often do you see a mass band, you'll see a band marching up and down the street in Maitland or Singleton, but you don't often get a number of bands marching together," he said.
There will be about 70 pipers and drummers marching, all dressed in their tartans, which is set to be a spectacular sight.
On Sunday there will also be stalls, performances from Hunter Valley Grammar School's junior and senior rock bands, Indian and Highland dancers, and the Governor Macquarie Pipe Band from Sydney; a junior band who will treat the audience to rock music performed on the bagpipes.
Mr Queenan said the band is feeling excited about their milestone anniversary.
"But the part we're not excited about is that we're all getting close to 75 ourselves," he said. "We're desperately looking for new, young members."
The band is grateful for the support from the community, council and local businesses in bringing this special event to life.
Visit www.maitlandpipeband.org.au for tickets to Saturday night's concert.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
