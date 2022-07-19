KNIGHTS coach Ron Griffiths describes a "unique" scenario with Newcastle's new-look squad now beginning preparations for this year's second NRLW season.
Players, featuring at least half-a-dozen from other NRLW clubs, gathered at the Knights' centre of excellence on Monday before they officially hit the training track on Tuesday.
Advertisement
It comes five weeks out from the opening round with Newcastle drawn to host three-time NRLW premiers the Brisbane Broncos at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday, August 21.
The Knights played their inaugural NRLW campaign earlier in 2022 after COVID saw the original competition postponed.
IN THE NEWS:
"It's exciting for the club and the community of Newcastle. It's good to have them all together and actually training," Griffiths said.
"It's different because they played and we're bringing players in that might not have been at the Newcastle Knights but may have played at other clubs.
"Again it's unique in the sense they're playing two seasons in one, but in between that players have played Harvey Norman [NSW], the BMD Premiership [QLD] and Origin."
Local-bred trio Hannah Southwell, Yasmin Clydsdale and Olivia Higgins are among the new recruits to join the Knights after claiming an NRLW title with the Sydney Roosters in April.
Millie Boyle and Tamika Upton have arrived from the Broncos while the likes of Caitlan Johnston, Romy Teitzel and Kirra Dibb opted to re-sign at Newcastle.
"The recruiters have done a fantastic job and I think it's a testament to the club and the resources they've put behind it," Griffiths said.
"Everyone we've spoken to has committed to come on board because of the support they are getting from The Wests Group."
Having finished without a win and collecting the wooden spoon in their debut NRLW season, the Knights are hoping to improve on those results this time around.
Griffiths, who was announced as the club's new NRLW coach in April, says the playing group will be keen to taste finals footy.
"That's everyone's hope I suppose [to make finals], I know it's something the players will certainly want to achieve," he said.
"Importantly, we need to go out every week and try valiantly and really compete on everything. That's the hope, if we can do those things well then the results will take care of themselves."
Griffiths says "you couldn't ask much more as a Newcastle player" in terms of having round one at home after the men's NRL game.
Advertisement
He was also impressed by the recent performance of Johnston in her maiden State of Origin run for NSW.
"I thought she changed the game," Griffiths said.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.