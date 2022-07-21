The Maitland Mustangs men and women head down to the Victorian border to take on the Albury Wodonga Bandits in NBL1 East action on Saturday.
While the third-placed men will go in as favourites, it is not only the longest but toughest road trip in the women's competition to face top of the table Albury with their star Australian legend Lauren Jackson playing in the stadium named after her.
When they met in Maitland at the end of May, Albury won 110-77 with Jackson scoring 34 points.
Mikaela Dombkins, who scored 30 points and made 11 rebounds in that match, continued her outstanding form with the Mustangs scoring a double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds in the 79-72 loss to Hills Hornets on Saturday and doubling up with 19 points and 11 rebounds in Sunday's 91-60 loss to the Norths Bears.
The men had back-to-back wins beating Hills Hornets in a 95-90 thriller in Sydney on Saturday and backing it up with an emphatic 98-66 win against Norths Bears at the Maitland Federation Centre on Sunday afternoon.
in their first match-up, Maitland defeated Albury 90-89 courtesy of a Sharif Watson shot on the buzzer. Maitland lost to Manly the following week but has been the form team of the competition since going on a five game winning streak starting with their second win against the top of the table Newcastle Falcons.
Maitland coach Luke Boyle said he expected Albury, who are seventh with an eight win, nine loss record, to be tough on their home court and it was vital that Maitland's defence was on as the Bandits had plenty of shooting options.
But Boyle said the Mustangs were a far better team now than when the two teams last met both defensively and offensively and deserved to go into the match as favourites.
He said few teams had the depth on their bench to compete with the Mustangs who were sharing the work around and creating plenty of headaches for their opponents.
"We are now finding ourselves in the position where teams are reacting to what we do. James Hunter has been outstanding and teams are resting their big men as soon as we give him a break," he said.
"They are saving their bigs to compete against Jimmy but take him off and we can bring on Matt Gray, Shariff, guys like Cliffy (Josh Clifford) and Scott McGann who would be a starter in another team and they can't compete.
"We can then go smaller with Tyrell (Turner), Jack Edwards and Will (Cranstown-Lown) and we have Dan Millburn, who can do anything if he stays out of foul trouble."
Boyle said most teams had one or two players shooting in double figures, but against the Hornets they had six players in double figures and four in double figures and two players on nine on Sunday.
The Mustangs game against Illawarra Hawks has been rescheduled to the end of the season, while a date has yet to be set for the away games against Canberra postponed by flooding.
