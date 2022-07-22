The Maitland Mercury
Maitland's Chloe Woodward named NSW Pharmacy Student of the Year

CC
By Chloe Coleman
Updated July 22 2022 - 1:50am, first published 1:46am
WINNER: Good luck to Chloe in the national title competition next week. Picture: Supplied.

Chloe Woodward has been working at Blooms The Chemist Maitland since she was 13-years-old; now she's been named NSW Pharmacy Student of the Year.

