Maitland's Chloe Woodward named NSW Pharmacy Student of the Year

Chloe Woodward has been working at Blooms The Chemist Maitland since she was 13-years-old; now she's been named NSW Pharmacy Student of the Year.
At 21-years-old, she already has eight years of pharmacy experience under her belt, and has almost finished her pharmacy degree at the University of Newcastle.
She will now put her pharmacy knowledge to the test when competing for the national title on July 29.
Ms Woodward said the competition has been a great journey.
"It's been absolutely fantastic, the Pharmacy Student of the Year competition recognises and celebrates outstanding pharmacy students, not only myself but the other peers involved," she said.
"We were given a really great opportunity to showcase our counseling skills and improve on what we can when we face our future career in pharmacy, so it's been a really good opportunity."
Starting in pharmacy at such a young age and being mentored by her team at Blooms gave Ms Woodward the passion to study pharmacy at university.
"Seeing the pharmacists interact with our community was really special and I really aspired to be like them," she said.
"Just how compassionate and how well they communicate with the community was really inspiring, and I've always had an interest in health care so I knew I wanted to go down that path.
"Watching them was really important, I aspire to be half the pharmacist that they are."
Emmanuel Vavoulas, Blooms The Chemist CEO, said the company is delighted for Ms Woodward.
"Chloe has been a part of the Blooms The Chemist Maitland team since she was 13, and has been a valued member who contributes to delivering meaningful healthcare and service to her local community," he said.
"We are very proud of Chloe, and we wish her all the best as she now competes for the national title of Pharmacy Student of the Year 2022."
The Pharmacy Student of the Year awards recognise and celebrate outstanding pharmacy students by showcasing their counselling skills to the pharmacy profession.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
