Police call for assistance - have you seen this man in Maitland or Wallsend?

Police are seeking community assistance in locating 43-year-old Luke Schofield who is known to visit the Maitland and Wallsend areas.
He is wanted by virtue of a conviction warrant.
Police have made multiple inquires however have been unable to locate him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 quoting reference number W64534239 relates or confidentially via the Crime Stoppers online reporting page at: https://www1.police.nsw.gov.au/.
Alternatively information can be provided to Waratah Police Station on 49266 599 or Newcastle Police Station 4929 0999.
