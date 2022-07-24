The Maitland Mercury
Scotland board quits in racism row

Updated July 24 2022 - 11:46am, first published 11:44am
Majid Haq has said Cricket Scotland is "institutionally racist" ahead of a report due on Monday. (AP PHOTO)

The board of Cricket Scotland resigned on Sunday ahead of the publication of an independent report into racism.

