The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/World

German wedding goes with a costly bang

Updated July 24 2022 - 5:01pm, first published 4:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A firework display at a German wedding is thought to be the cause of millions of euros in damages. (AP PHOTO)

Five people were slightly injured after fire left what is believed to be millions of dollars in damages to a tyre dealership in south-western Germany where wedding celebrations, including a fireworks display, were taking place.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from World
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.