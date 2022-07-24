Did you play Keno yesterday? The search is on for a $1m Maitland winner

Did you have a flutter on Keno on Sunday?
Were you at Telarah Bowling Club?
If you tick those boxes you could be the winner of more than $1million.
Keno has confirmed that a patron at the club was playing a Keno Classic 10 Spot that scored $1,145,844.20 in game 666 around lunchtime yesterday.
"The winner has yet to check their ticket and come forward," a Keno spokesperson said.
"So we're certainly keen for anyone who was at the club playing Keno yesterday to scan their ticket at a Keno venue."
Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.
