The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Olympic striker Jemma House seals 'important' win over Maitland Magpies with late penalty: NPLW Northern NSW round 16

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated July 24 2022 - 11:02pm, first published 10:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jemma House, pictured in the 2020 season, sealed a 2-1 win over Newcastle Olympic on Sunday. Picture: Marina Neil

Newcastle Olympic came from behind to beat Maitland 2-1 at Cooks Square Park on Sunday and take an important three points with a game in hand and two big NPLW Northern NSW matches ensuing.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.