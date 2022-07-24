Newcastle Olympic came from behind to beat Maitland 2-1 at Cooks Square Park on Sunday and take an important three points with a game in hand and two big NPLW Northern NSW matches ensuing.
The round-16 match would have felt like one that got away for Maitland, who led for 70 minutes and would have displaced Olympic in the top four with a win.
Instead, Olympic rose to 27 points and third place while the Magpies stayed fifth on 22.
The hosts took a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute when they pressured Olympic into playing the ball back from halfway and Maitland captain Sophie Stapleford sped onto it and unleashed a left-footed strike into the bottom right corner.
Olympic had the chance to equalise in the 26th minute but Georgia Little sprayed the ball over the goal from close range then Stapleford hit the right post in the 34th with a free kick for Maitland.
The home side showed plenty of desperation in the final stages of the first half to retain their 1-0 advantage at half-time - defender Emily Wicks cleared the ball out of a goalmouth scramble in the 44th then an outstretched shot-stopper Imogene Tomasone tipped Alesha Clifford's free kick over the bar in the 45th.
The equaliser came in the 75th minute when right fullback Brooke Summers delivered a ball into the box and left fullback Danielle Nicol finished at the back post.
Jets striker Jemma House then sealed the win with a penalty in the 84th minute after she was deemed to have been felled by Tomasone as both challenged for the ball in the 18-yard box.
House fired her shot straight and into the roof of the net for what Olympic coach Paul DeVitis described as an "important" win ahead of back-to-back clashes with leaders Warners Bay (37) and second-placed Broadmeadow (34).
"It was one of those really good battles, no one was giving an inch," DeVitis said. "The good thing was we fought out of a tough situation and got a win.
"That gives us great mental strength going into Warners Bay then Magic."
Lucy Jerram and Lucy Kell both produced match doubles as Broadmeadow beat Charlestown (26) 4-1 at Allen Davis Field on Saturday.
Jerram scored in the 17th and 24th minutes before Lori Depczynski pulled one back for Azzurri in the 33rd. But Kell scored either side of half-time (40th, 54th) to secure the three points.
Warners Bay were 8-0 winners over Mid Coast (7) at John Street Oval on Sunday. Mid Coast finished the match with 10 players after Susie Coster was red-carded for a challenge.
Adamstown (14) beat New Lambton (0) 11-0 at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Saturday night.
Points: Warners Bay 37, Broadmeadow 34, Olympic 27, Azzurri 26, Maitland 22, Adamstown 14, Mid Coast 7, New Lambton 0.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
